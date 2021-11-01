Emmanuel Macron calls for ambition and solidarity on the climate

Emmanuel Macron called on Monday for ambition, solidarity and confidence to fight climate change, at the opening of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow. Before him, Joe Biden spoke of the fight against global warming as an “incredible opportunity” for the economy.

The French head of state pleaded, Monday 1er November, during his speech at the COP26 in Glasgow, for national strategies which “give credibility” to the objective of a temperature increase limited to 1.5 ° C compared to the pre-industrial period, calling for the “largest emitters “behind on their commitments to raise their targets.

Before him, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, said that the intense efforts required to fight climate change represented an “incredible opportunity” for the world economy.

“Amid the growing catastrophe, I think there is an incredible opportunity, not just for the United States, but for all of us,” he said, addressing world leaders gathered for a summit. two days as part of the major UN climate conference, considered key to containing global warming.

A little earlier, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, host of this crucial COP26, had welcomed, with UN chief Antonio Guterres, the ballet of leaders with an elbow salute.

“It is time to say ‘Enough’,” said Antonio Guterres, in front of more than a hundred leaders from all continents, including the American Joe Biden, the Indian Narendra Modi or the French Emmanuel Macron. “Enough of brutalizing biodiversity. Enough of killing ourselves with carbon. Enough of treating nature like a toilet. Enough of burning and drilling and extracting ever deeper. We dig our own graves,” he said. hammered, denouncing our “addiction to fossil fuels”.

“Mankind has long played time on the climate. It is one minute to midnight on the apocalypse clock. We must act now,” added British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, warning against “uncontrollable anger “what would cause a failure of this COP26 six years after the Paris agreement.

“Our children, unborn children and their children (…), if we fail, they will not forgive us”, he insisted, repeating the accusations of “blah blah” addressed by the young muse Swedish Greta Thunberg to world leaders.

“Responding to the climate emergency”

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg has asked the millions of people who follow her on social media to sign an open letter accusing rulers of rich countries of “betrayal”.

“As citizens across the globe, we call on you to respond to the climate emergency. Not next year. Not next month. Now,” she wrote on Twitter.

“As citizens across the planet, we urge you to face up to the climate emergency. Not next year. Not next month. Now ” Join me and activists all over the world and demand leaders to face the climate crisis at # COP26

So far more than 650k people have signed! Https: //t.co/MJTQHx4FH0 – Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) October 31, 2021



Powers that are missing

The differences between the world’s biggest polluters are illustrated by the absence, in Glasgow, of the leaders of countries which have not yet wished to make firm commitments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, such as China, Russia or Turkey, whose President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was made pale at the last minute.





The disagreements relate as much to the policies to be implemented to reduce the consumption of coal, oil and natural gas as to the means of helping poor countries to adapt to the consequences of climate change, the goal of 100 billion dollars of aid per year reaffirmed to the G20 remaining for the moment virtual.









A few hours before the inaugural ceremony of COP26, the White House put pressure on China, believing that nothing justifies it shying away from its climate responsibilities.

President Joe Biden had previously castigated Beijing and Moscow’s lack of commitment.

“Russia and China have barely demonstrated any commitment to tackling climate change,” said the President of the United States at the end of the G20 summit. strong resistance to Congress to have its environmental plan adopted.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, whose country is by far the world’s largest emitter, will content himself with a written statement at the opening of COP26, according to the official program.

Substantial efforts required

Delayed by one year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the COP26 must keep alive the hope of limiting the rise in global temperature to 1.5 ° C compared to the pre-industrial period, beyond which the effects of climate change are expected, according to experts, to be catastrophic.

An objective from which the planet seems far removed today since according to UN experts, based on the current promises of states and assuming that they keep them, the increase will reach 2.7 ° C at the end of the century. .

The stake of the COP26 is therefore to arrive at more robust promises of the States to reduce their CO2 emissions, to release trillions of dollars to finance the climate transition in the developing countries and to finish drawing up the rules for implementing the commitments made during the signing, by nearly 200 countries, of the Paris Agreement in 2015.

After the inaugural speeches, which will take place over two days, the experts will get to the heart of the matter on Wednesday and try to reach an agreement by the closure of COP26 on November 12, or even after.

With Reuters