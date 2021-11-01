End of the first phase, work will resume “at the latest” on March 1st

Work on the disputed wind farm in the bay of Saint-Brieuc will continue. The promoter Ailes Marines, a 100% subsidiary of the Spanish group Iberdrola, announced on Sunday the end of the first phase of the work at sea and their resumption “at the latest” on March 1st.

“To date, the Aeolus vessel has drilled on five wind turbine sites and on the site of the electrical substation. A total of nineteen holes were drilled by the vessel, three quarters of which at the desired depth objective. The piles were installed in three positions ”, those of two wind turbines as well as that of the electrical substation, indicates Ailes Marines.

A project of 62 wind turbines

During this work, “reinforced measurements of turbidity (of the water) and noise” were carried out, also assures the promoter. These “come in addition to the forty or so environmental measures included in the prefectural authorizations for the project and carried out by Ailes Marines”.





This offshore wind farm, made up of 62 wind turbines fixed on the seabed and rising 205 meters above the sea, is defended, in addition to the State, by institutions like the Brittany region but strongly contested elsewhere, in particular by the fishermen who have initiated several lawsuits which are still pending.

Complicated drilling

Each wind turbine is based on a tripod, which requires three boreholes per wind turbine to secure the three support piles of each of these structures to the seabed. In total, without counting the electrical substation, therefore 186 boreholes must be drilled. Particularly hard due to the nature of the rocks, the seabed of the bay of Saint-Brieuc has led to drilling difficulties. The Aeolus vessel thus suffered two hydraulic oil leaks in June and July following these difficulties.

The commissioning of the park is officially still scheduled for the end of 2023. It should be erected 16.3 kilometers from the coast. With a total capacity of 496 MW, it is supposed, according to its promoter, to produce the equivalent of the annual electricity consumption of 835,000 inhabitants.