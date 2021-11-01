Energy: how Vladimir Putin lowered the price of gas for the first time since September?

While energy prices are still particularly high in France, a statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin caused gas prices to drop last week. Explanations.

Russia is one of the main gas exporters and is a major supplier to Europe. On Wednesday October 27, Vladimir Putin urged Gazprom, the company that extracts and markets natural gas, to increase its deliveries to the old continent.

“I beg you, after the completion of the filling of underground gas tanks in Russia, by November 8 or November 8, to start a gradual and planned work to increase gas volumes in your underground reservoirs in Europe“declared Vladimir Putin.

Tanks less full than usual

And since this announcement, if the price of gas is still three times higher than six months ago, it has posted its first decline since September, underlines the Parisian.





In his message, Putin mainly targets Austria and Germany, indicates LCI. As for natural gas storage in Germany, the infrastructure “is currently 70% full, while that of the European Union is 77% full. Normally, it should be over 90% full by this time. of the year, “experts from Commerzbank, the second largest banking group in Germany, told the Parisian.

Avoid a breakup

Energy prices have soared this year in Europe as insufficient gas supply has been met with a rebound in demand after the coronavirus pandemic and speculation in the emissions permits market carbon.

The French president, on the sidelines of the G20 summit said he did not believe that prices could be lowered given the tensions on the demand side, but that it was important to avoid a disruption in supply and a further rise in prices as winter approaches in the northern hemisphere.

An increase of nearly 600%

Soaring gas prices, whose European benchmark price has increased by nearly 600% this year, has put Gazprom in the crosshairs of Europe. The Russian group supplies 35% of European needs.

Asked about Gazprom’s power over Europe, Emmanuel Macron said: “It is not about whether we are too dependent on a business or not. It’s about knowing how to create alternatives. And the only alternatives are to have European renewable energies and of course, European nuclear. “