Epstein case: targeted by an investigation, the boss of the bank Barclays leaves his post

British bank Barclays announced on Monday morning the immediate departure of its boss Jes Staley. The latter intends to challenge the preliminary findings of an investigation by British financial regulators into his links with Jeffrey Epstein, the bank said in a statement.

The investigation “makes no finding that Jes Staley saw or was aware of one of the alleged crimes of Jeffrey Epstein”, this financier accused of trafficking in minors and who has since committed suicide in prison, underlines however the press release.

CS Venkatakrishnan, who until now was global director of markets for the Barclays group, will replace Jes Staley on Monday, the bank said. The bank revealed in February 2020 that Jes Staley, a 64-year-old American, was targeted by this investigation, which did not prevent the company from renewing its trust in him.

“Barclays and Jes Staley, the group’s chief executive, were informed on Friday evening of the preliminary findings” of this investigation launched by the two main British financial regulators, the FCA and the PRA, on the way in which Jes Staley spoke to his group his past business ties with Jeffrey Epstein.



The board of directors says it is “disappointed”

“In view of these findings and Jes Staley’s intention to challenge them, the Board of Directors and Staley have agreed that he will step down from his duties as Group Managing Director and Barclays Director,” the Board continued. British bank.

Jes Staley had developed this business relationship in the 2000s when he ran the private banking arm of JPMorgan, which counted the American financier among its clients. He previously said his last contact with Epstein was in 2015.