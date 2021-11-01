Eric Garcia would have liked to play with Lionel Messi

In a press conference before facing Dynamo Kiev on the fourth day of the Champions League on Tuesday, FC Barcelona central defender Eric Garcia spoke about his performance, mixed since the start of season: “I am the first to make my own criticism. I have people around me in whom I have great confidence and who are also demanding of me. There have been games where I could have done better, but we have to keep working. I am very calm and confident. I hope I can stay at Barça for many years to come, being a leader is something that comes naturally. “





What follows after this advertisement

The former Manchester City also confided in his wish to play in the blaugrana jersey with Lionel Messi, who finally left for Paris Saint-Germain after the abortive extension: “When I made the decision to come here, I was very convinced and I would have made the same decision today (despite the club’s difficulties, note). The results are not what we wanted, but the season is still long. Tomorrow is very important. Of course, I would have liked to play with Messi, but we have a very competitive team. “