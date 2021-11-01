Escape Race, the new “hard-hitting” auto show from Michelle Rodriguez

The principle of Escape Race (or The Getaway Driver in original version)? It is very simple. Letty, sorry, Michelle Rodriguez, and Wyatt Knox, rally champion, suit three contenders with their car in the center of a 24-hectare post-apocalyptic industrial wasteland strewn with wrecks. In turn, the objective in the first round is to find one of the two exits whose position changes each time, which makes it possible to win $ 2,000, or at worst to be the last to be intercepted by the one of the two patrollers looking for you, the first being eliminated. In the second part taking place at night, after sometimes a few hours of much needed repairs, the reward increases to 5,000 dollars, the number of cars in pursuit of you to three and there is only one exit.







The participants involved come from very different backgrounds, from the Youtubeur to the professional pilot. And what is good, even if this remark tends towards the sociopath, is that the part detailing their profile comes down to the minimum portion. No endless CV, no endless interviews with their childhood friends and no staging with ridiculously exaggerated rivalries between the candidates for the camera, we start with a description of the car and then, literally, roll my hen.















And on the automotive side, there is everything: from the drift BMW E36 to the rally Subaru Impreza through the circuit Volkswagen Golf, some even venture there in an old Nissan Primera P10 or… in a brand new Tesla Model S . Something to satisfy everyone with results often having nothing to do with the preparation of the vehicle or its value.

This last parameter is also very important because there is no lack of opportunities to hang an element of the decor, even more at night, and especially the patrollers show themselves absolutely merciless, pushing the participants to the fault when they do not hit them. not frontally, often sending them back to a tow truck, smoking and with every body panel crumpled. Beyond the almost systematic clashes, it is also an opportunity to see beautiful piloting demonstrations particularly well filmed with the help of drones and to hear the most musical engines roar to the breaking point.







Do we come out of a smarter episode or with a deeper automotive culture? Probably not. But is this innovative concept enjoyable to watch with the brain disconnected and with the family? Absolutely, and the extract below is a nice concentrate.