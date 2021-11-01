Espirito Santo fired from Tottenham

Barca to travel to Qatar to try to recruit Xavi
According to Mundo Deportivo, the leaders of FC Barcelona will travel this week to Qatar to try to finalize the arrival of Xavi, the club’s priority to replace Ronald Koeman on the Catalan bench. The club would even like to conclude Thursday after the 4th day of the Champions League.
Tottenham fires Nuno Espirito Santo and his staff
Tottenham issued a statement on Monday announcing the ousting of his marriage, Nuno Espirito Santo, two days after the heavy defeat against Manchester United (0-3) in the Premier League. The Portuguese manager was appointed this summer to replace José Mourinho. Spurs are in 8th place in the Premier League and are only third in their group in the Conference League (behind Rennes and Arnhem).
“The Club can today announce that Nuno Espírito Santo and his coaches Ian Cathro, Rui Barbosa and Antonio Dias have been dismissed from their posts,” the statement said.
“I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and I regret that we had to make this decision, said Fabio Paratici, General Manager of Football. Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. to thank him and his coaching staff and wish them well for the future. “
Tottenham: Sergio Conceicao targeted for after Nuno
In great difficulty in recent weeks, Nuno Espirito Santo finds himself in the hot seat on the side of Tottenham. Spurs management is still thinking about the future of the Portuguese technician. According to the Evening Standard, one of his compatriots could succeed him in London since Sergio Conceicao would please the leaders of Tottenham. Currently stationed at FC Porto, the former Nantes coach would be part of the list of tracks studied by the London club.
Barça: Xavi forced to pay to leave Al-Sadd?
Still his contract with the Al-Sadd club in Qatar, Xavi Hernandez is Barça’s priority for after Koeman. The former Blaugrana midfielder would even have a clause in his contract to return to Catalonia and settle on the bench of the first team.
But according to the information of several Catalan journalists, Barça do not intend to spend a single penny to snatch him from his Qatari exile. Clearly, at time T, if compensation is paid to Al-Sadd, it will come from Xavi’s pocket.
Hello everyone,
Lionel Messi gave an interview to the Catalan press and confirmed his desire to return to Barça in a leadership role. The Argentinian wants to help the Blaugrana club to remain a major in Europe. Still on the side of Spain, Antoine Griezmann gradually finds a smile with Atlético. But Carlos Vela, his former partner of Real Sociedad dreams of attracting him to the United States and finding him in MLS at Los Angeles FC.