Espirito Santo fired from Tottenham

10:54

Tottenham issued a statement on Monday announcing the ousting of his marriage, Nuno Espirito Santo, two days after the heavy defeat against Manchester United (0-3) in the Premier League. The Portuguese manager was appointed this summer to replace José Mourinho. Spurs are in 8th place in the Premier League and are only third in their group in the Conference League (behind Rennes and Arnhem).

“The Club can today announce that Nuno Espírito Santo and his coaches Ian Cathro, Rui Barbosa and Antonio Dias have been dismissed from their posts,” the statement said.

“I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and I regret that we had to make this decision, said Fabio Paratici, General Manager of Football. Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. to thank him and his coaching staff and wish them well for the future. “