Ethiopia braces for all-out war amid advancing Tigray rebel forces

In Ethiopia, it could be a tipping point in the war between the federal government and TPLF rebels in Tigray. The Tigrayan forces continue to advance. They fight to control two strategic towns, Dessie and Kombolcha. If these catches were to be confirmed, the Tigrayan soldiers could continue their journey towards the capital Addis Ababa, and threaten the government.

With our correspondent in Addis Ababa, Noé Rochet-Bodin

In the Amhara region, Ethiopia’s second most populous province, the authorities are preparing for all-out war. Indeed, they declared a state of emergency yesterday, Sunday, October 31. All regional budgets, weapons and vehicles can be requisitioned for the war effort.





“ Ethiopia’s Obligation to Die Belongs to All of Us “

Because, for four months now, the militiamen and the special Amhara forces have been fighting against the Tigrayan rebels of the TPLF in the north of the region. Corn the advance of the Tigrayan soldiers in the towns of Dessie and this weekend pushed the Amhara authorities to step up their action.

Location of Kombolcha, Ethiopia. © RFI

This is also true for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed who called on the Ethiopian people to abandon their daily activities to come and join the war effort. “ Ethiopia’s Obligation to Die Belongs to All of Us “, did he declare.

Indeed, the Tigrayan rebels could decide to continue their journey towards Addis Ababa, 400 km further south. On their way, they could be supported by their OLA allies, the Oromo Liberation Army, which claims to control at least two towns in the region.