everything you need to know before passing it on the pool table

Where to repair your iPhone? Should it be better to go through Apple or go to an independent repairer? Both options are viable, but they come with their share of advantages and disadvantages. Here is a file to find your way around.

With each release of iPhone, the task of independent repairers becomes more and more complicated, plummeting the repairability index. The release of the iPhone 13 was no exception. Quite quickly after the release of this last generation, we have indeed learned that anyone who wants to change an iPhone 13 screen without going through Apple would automatically lose Face ID.

This is not a first. For years, independent iPhone repairers have complained about being limited in their room for maneuver. They find year after year that more and more features disappear, seemingly for no reason, when repairs take place outside of Apple’s fold. That’s why it was high time that we gave you a bit of a summary of the options available to you when it comes to iPhone repair, whether they are recent models or a little older used or reconditioned.

It is customary to say that there are two very different paths. The royal road, which consists of going through a repairer authorized by Apple, and the a little more complicated way, where one goes to a third-party repairer. It’s usually cheaper, but it can cause some concern. It is therefore important to know the advantages and disadvantages of each choice.

Going through Apple, really the royal road?

Apple has been offering a network of authorized repairers for a few years now. This network has recently been extended, but it remains relatively undeveloped in France: it is estimated that around a hundred stalls can claim to be part of it.

Several support options

You can either go to an Apple Store, ask Apple to send a delivery person to pick up the device, or find an authorized repairer.

To find an authorized repairer, send your device to Apple or bring it for repair at an Apple Store, all these “official” options are listed directly on the Apple website.

Under warranty, go with your eyes closed

If luckily you are still under warranty, or if you have taken out Apple Care + insurance (included with Orange) or Coverd, some repairs will cost you nothing or very little. If this is your case, don’t worry and go through Apple.

Price level, it gets a little more complicated without warranty. There are only three categories of failures that are taken into account by Apple: a screen repair, a battery change or a third category a little catch-all called “other damage”.

For a battery, it’s still fine, count on average 50 or 75 euros. But for a change of screen or “other damage”, the bill can be much more expensive. For example, the repair of an iPhone 7 screen out of warranty amounts to 171.10 euros.

It should also be understood that the repair for “other damage” often consists in simply exchanging your iPhone for a reconditioned model. Hence the very high prices.

However, two colleagues told me that the battery change took very little time. For such an inexpensive repair, going through the Apple box seems really to be preferred.

Peace comes at a price

The advantages of this solution are quite clear: it is a turnkey repair, you do not have to ask for anything, you are sure that the parts are “official” and you do not even have to provide your note. outmoded.





We will say that it is the choice of tranquility.

Ecology and price in the balance

The fact of going through Apple already has the defect of being very often two to three times more expensive. On some models, to change a front camera, Apple will consider changing the entire screen, and you will therefore find yourself paying for a screen rather than a camera at 20 euros. This is the number one reason why you would want to turn to a third party repairer.

This tendency to replace more parts than necessary has several unfortunate consequences. Already, at a time when all companies pride themselves on having developed an ecological fiber, purely and simply exchanging telephones seems to be an aberration. Then we advise you to make a back-up of your data before sending your phone if you have the opportunity. Finally, be aware that this trend leads to overcharging compared to what an independent repairer can offer.

Outside the Apple circuit: often cheaper, but more complicated

Whether it’s for ecological reasons or to avoid paying too much for an out of warranty smartphone, you might be tempted not to go through the Apple circuit. Here is what you need to know before venturing there.

Usually cheaper

Difficult to give a fixed price. In general, repairers will try to offer a better price than Apple. And they won’t have much trouble since they buy the parts and then count the labor, rather than changing entire sections of the phone.

Take the time to compare with the price of a repair if you switch to the Apple brand. To do this, go to the Apple support page, follow the instructions and click on : “Find iPhone repair rates“. It should look like the image below.

Proximity and advice

There are far fewer Authorized Repairers and Apple Stores than small third-party repairers. It is therefore already for questions of proximity and practicality that we may want to turn to an independent repairer.

In addition, these professionals will have two clear advantages: they will be able to “Explain the breakdown to you and offer you a quote”, explains Stanislas André, founder of Fix Store. You will therefore have more information. As a result, you are unlikely to be overcharged.

Risky, but not for the reasons you think

The main concern that you may encounter when going to an unauthorized professional is the following: you risk losing functionality. It’s not really the repairers’ fault, but Apple’s fault. Explanations.

Apple has been serializing its parts for a few years now and this poses many concerns. Alexandre Isaac, iPhone repair trainer is well aware of the problem. He explains to us that “Apple places a unique serial number in its peripherals. These serial numbers are then associated with the device’s IMEI. These serial numbers are detected by the device system. If the phone spots a part, even an official one, which does not have this serial number, it will prevent its normal operation. “

With the iPhone 13, we pass the symbolic bar of 50% of parts difficult to replace

This poses very concrete problems during repairs. The two most common problems in small repair shops are Touch ID and Face ID. Here is a list of the difficulties you can expect:

Starting with iPhone 5s, if you change a part that is used to operate Touch ID, there is a good chance that the feature will no longer work;

From iPhone 7, if you replace the button, you deactivate the menu return. The iPhone is becoming much more difficult to use;

From iPhone 7, if we change the screen, we lose True Tone. It even disappears from the interface;

From iPhone 13, if you change the screen, even with an official screen, you lose Face ID;

From iPhone XR, if you change the battery, you will no longer have access to the menu that tells you its health;

From iPhone 11, if you change the screen, you will get a pop-up every time you turn on the screen and you will lose True Tone.

What should be remembered is that Apple seems decided to lock the repair of its smartphones that would not go through its fold. According to Alexandre Isaac, the iPhone 13 is turning a corner. With him, “We pass the symbolic bar of 50% of parts difficult to replace”.

Why is this scandalous?

Where it is a little scandalous is that parts which are perfectly capable of functioning are blocked by this solution. “It amazes me more than anything else, we sometimes have the impression that they want to put us out of work”, breathes Stanislas André, repairman. “When we change the screen of the iPhone 13, we lose Face ID, while the elements have nothing to do. It is as if we changed the air filter of a car and it did not start anymore, it does not make sense ”, plague the professional.

Another concern caused by this lock is that repairers are often accused of having damaged a device that loses functionality, or of having made the repairs incorrectly. When a customer picks up an iPhone after changing their screen, they don’t always understand why they lost True Tone in the process.