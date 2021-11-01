More

    Fatal shot on set: Alec Baldwin comes out of his silence

    FRANCE 2

    Article written by

    N. Perez, N. Sadok, L. De la Mornais – France 2

    France Televisions

    On October 21, Alec Baldwin accidentally shot the director of photography during a shoot, fatally injuring her. A few days after the fact, the American actor decided to break the silence.

    Since the tragic accident that occurred on October 21, Alec Baldwin had not yet spoken about the tragedy he experienced. He finally decided to break the silence by explaining that the shooting of the film, on which the director of photography died, would not resume. The actor also showed all his dismay and sadness over this situation. “A very moved and extremely marked Alec Baldwin who spoke”, explains Loïc de la Mornais, journalist for France Television, live from Washington (United States).


    Very marked and affected, the American actor and producer decided to answer a horde of journalists while he was walking with his wife. “She was my friend. The day we arrived, we all had dinner together with the director “, he says before continuing: “We were very close, we were very united before this horror happened.“The investigation is ongoing to determine the responsibility of each in this tragic event.


