    FC Barcelona – Mercato: setback for Xavi, a plan B already identified!

    Arrived last summer on the bench of FC Barcelona to succeed Quique Setién, Ronald Koeman was sacked from his coaching post after Barça’s defeat last Wednesday on the lawn of Rayo Vallecano (1-0), for the account of the 11th day of La Liga. To replace him, the Blaugrana leaders have set their sights on Xavi, the current coach of Al Sadd in Qatar.

    Xavi not before Friday in Barcelona?

    But in the event of failure with the former Spanish midfielder, who should not arrive before Friday and would even be ready to pay his departure from his pocket, FC Barcelona would think of Marcelo Gallardo, according to information from the El program. Chiringuito TV. Under contract until next December with River Plate, the Argentine technician would therefore be Barça’s plan B.

    to summarize

