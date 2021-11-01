Ferro beaten by the 353rd in the world, France led 1-0

The Frenchwoman was beaten on Monday in Prague by the Canadian Françoise Abanda. Les Bleues, defending champions, are led 0-1.

Fiona Ferro was beaten on Monday by the Canadian Françoise Abanda, 353rd player in the world, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, and France, defending champion, is therefore down 1-0 at the end of the first match of the group stage of the Billie Jean King Cup, the new name of the Fed Cup, played in Prague.

The Frenchwoman, 105th in the world, had won the first set and was leading 2-0 in the second set when she started to make more mistakes, especially in service. It didn’t take the Canadian any longer to come back and even take control of the game.

Abanda thus won the second set, before making the break in the third game of the deciding set. An advantage that she kept until the end to win in 2h18.





France, which had been crowned two years ago in Australia, will therefore have to rely on Alizé Cornet (59th), who will be opposed later in the day to Rebecca Marino (148th world), to try to revive himself against in Canada, deprived of its best players Bianca Andreescu and Leylah Fernandez.

In this new formula of the queen competition of women’s team tennis, which brings together the 12 best nations in the world, France must finish first in a group including Canada and Russia, carried by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, to reach the last four. Friday and possibly the final Saturday.

