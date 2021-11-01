More

    Fiona Ferro beaten by Françoise Abanda, 353rd in the world, in France’s first match in the Billie Jean King Cup

    Sports


    In an almost empty O2 Arena in Prague, Fiona Ferro had to put France on the right track, in the new Fed Cup formula, the Billie Jean King Cup. But the 24-year-old Frenchwoman lost this Monday against the Canadian Françoise Abanda 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. Alizé Cornet will have to equalize against Rebecca Marino for the title holders, before a double that will be decisive.

    The 24-year-old player, 105th in the world in the WTA rankings, could not extricate herself from Françoise Abanda (353rd) who rose to power, despite the supposed gap between the two women. Paradoxically, it was the break conceded at 2-2 in the first set that had put the French in the game, breaking immediately, finding a good length of the ball in sequences, taking advantage of the mistakes of the Canadian. Between bulging balls and well-felt forehands to embarrass her opponent, she concluded the first round with perfect cushioning.


    Then it was the lights out for Fiona Ferro. In the second act, after losing four games in a row, the Canadian was playing better, much better. Signing the same series in his favor, to win six of the eight games played (6-4). Under the eyes of Captain Julien Benneteau, Fiona Ferro could no longer find the solutions.

    Abanda, sometimes tense, made much fewer unforced errors in the last set (6-4), unlike the French. Until winning the game. France will have to raise its head and equalize, from now on.


