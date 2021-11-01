Fiona Ferro beaten by Françoise Abanda, 353rd in the world, in France’s first match in the Billie Jean King Cup

The 24-year-old player, 105th in the world in the WTA rankings, could not extricate herself from Françoise Abanda (353rd) who rose to power, despite the supposed gap between the two women. Paradoxically, it was the break conceded at 2-2 in the first set that had put the French in the game, breaking immediately, finding a good length of the ball in sequences, taking advantage of the mistakes of the Canadian. Between bulging balls and well-felt forehands to embarrass her opponent, she concluded the first round with perfect cushioning.



