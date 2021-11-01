follow the speeches of Emmanuel Macron, Joe Biden and other heads of state on global warming

Find here all of our live # COP26

• Our article taking stock of the Paris climate agreement, six years after its signature and at the time of COP26.

• Our article explaining what you need to know about the Trodelvy, a treatment against triple negative breast cancer available from today in France.

• Our article listing what changes from today, gas prices at the end of terrace extensions in Paris.

: Hello ! In this “class” that is the international community, today there are almost only bad students since we are heading towards a global warming of 2.7 ° C. With the exception of The Gambia, the only country whose commitments and policies are compatible with 1.5 ° C, the most ambitious objective of the Paris agreement, according to the specialized site Climate Action Tracker (in English). The list grows a little more if we add those who do “almost” enough: the United Kingdom, Kenya, Ethiopia, Costa Rica, Morocco and Nepal.

: Who is the good climate student among the countries present in Glasgow?

: Shortly before Emmanuel Macron’s arrival at COP26, ANV-COP21 activists this morning posted portraits of the Head of State upside down, in order to denounce his “hypocritical speech” on the fight against global warming. Our journalist Camille Adaoust followed this action in Glasgow.

: On site, a little girl took advantage of this long queue to post the message “Save our planet” from his window, observed our journalist on site, Camille Adaoust.

: A very long queue. A journalist from Washington post, present in Glasgow to cover COP26, posted on Twitter a photo showing a crowd of people entering the climate conference this morning.

: The French and American presidents, Emmanuel Macron and Joe Biden, arrived in Glasgow, Scotland, for the COP26. The two leaders must speak in the middle of the afternoon. Remember that more than 120 heads of state and government are expected at the climate conference.

: The twelve strokes of noon sound, we take the opportunity to list the highlights of this Monday:

• More than 120 world leaders arrive at the UN climate conference in Scotland. “History will judge us on what we do over the next two weeks“, warns Boris Johnson. Emmanuel Macron is due to speak around 3:15 p.m.

: Known for his generous elbow raise, Boris Johnson has been putting his talents to good use since this morning to welcome his counterparts to COP26, before the start of the speeches at 2:45 p.m.

: @FX: The Turkish president did not leave Glasgow but Rome, where he participated in the G20. He was then due to go to Scotland but finally returned to Turkey that night, without knowing if he still intends to go to COP26 as initially planned.

: Hello. Do you know why Erdogan left Glasgow, and if he intends to come back? Thank you!

: @ Doudou89: Faster than his shadow, Jean-Baptiste Marteau, special correspondent for France Televisions in Glasgow, lets me know that Emmanuel Macron will be leaving Scotland this evening. “Initially, it was to stay 48 hours”, he recalls.

: @ Doudou89: According to the Elysee, Emmanuel Macron is due to arrive at noon, Paris time, at COP26, where he will be greeted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. His speech is scheduled for 3.15 p.m., before an interview with Prince Charles. As for his departure, I do not know, but I am making inquiries!

: At what time should the president arrive and until when does he stay in Glasgow?

: Emmanuel Macron has not yet arrived in Glasgow but portraits of him are already there, brandished by activists of the ANV Cop21 movement, known for their operations to take down presidential portraits in town halls. Our special correspondent Camille Adaoust is on site.

: “Even so, we have been making progress since 2015.”

In six years, the announcements made at the global level have already made it possible to go from 2.7 ° C to 2.2 ° C of temperature increase by 2100, according to the director general of the French Development Agency. The objective remains, however, to limit this increase to 1.5 ° C.





• More than 120 world leaders, including Emmanuel Macron and Joe Biden, are expected in Scotland to speak at the UN climate conference. “History will judge us on what we do over the next two weeks“, warns Boris Johnson.

• Organized in Rome this weekend, the summit bringing together the leaders of the 20 richest countries on the planet was marked by an agreement on the taxation of multinationals but also the tensions linked to Brexit and timid progress on the climate. Summary.

: “A real ecological policy is a break with capitalism.”

On France 2, the candidate of the New Anti-Capitalist Party deplores the “circus” of COP26, which “will not lead to anything at all” because “the powers that be” do not hear “break with capitalism”.

: “History will judge us by what we do over the next two weeks.”

On Twitter, the host of COP26 in Glasgow calls for “do not let future generations down”.

: Where is France in relation to the objectives it had set for greenhouse gas emissions? The government has set itself several levels before considering carbon neutrality in 2050. Using an infographic, I show you the delay taken in recent years.

: “We have a President of the Republic who will parade in Glasgow as he is convicted of climate inaction.”

A few hours before Emmanuel Macron’s speech at COP26, the elected ecologist of Hauts-de-France deplores France’s delay in the fight against global warming.

: The reinforcement of the commitments made within the framework of the Paris agreement, the famous “contributions at national level” and aid to developing countries, will also be at the center of this new COP. Find our full article here.

: “You can always see the glass half empty or half full. The commitments are clearly insufficient, but it is much better than what would have happened without the Paris agreement, a trajectory towards a world of + 4 ° C. They’re not the same people at all, let’s not forget that. “

The climate negotiation specialists we interviewed, however, insist on the achievements of the agreement and want to be cautiously optimistic for the future.

: Too timid and rarely kept promises to reduce emissions, unambitious national policies and too little international aid … Despite its strong symbolic significance, the Paris Agreement, for which an initial assessment is scheduled for 2023, does not is not yet monitoring sufficient efforts.

: Where is the Paris Agreement six years after its signature? On the occasion of the COP26, which opened on Sunday in Glasgow, I take stock, with my colleague Marie-Adélaïde Scigacz, of this treaty presented at the time as the last chance for humanity to limit the damage of global warming.

: What do your newspapers have in store for you this morning? Let’s take a look at our digital kiosk, where we discover several headlines dedicated to the inaugural summit of COP26, today and tomorrow, with some 120 leaders from around the world.





: Before going to Glasgow, the boss of the IMF asks world leaders to show themselves “more ambitious” in the face of climate change, “a serious threat to financial and economic stability”. Kristalina Georgieva calls in particular “advanced economies to reduce their emissions more quickly for reasons of equity and historical responsibility”.

: “Humanity has long played time on the climate. It is one to midnight and we must act now.”

The services of the head of the British government unveil excerpts from the speech he is due to deliver today in Glasgow as host of the summit. Many other leaders, including Emmanuel Macron, are due to speak in the afternoon.

• Following the launch of the UN climate conference, more than 120 world leaders are expected in Scotland to try to limit global warming to 1.5 ° C compared to the pre-industrial era. “If Glasgow fails, everything fails”Boris Johnson warned.

• Organized in Rome this weekend, the summit bringing together the leaders of the 20 richest countries on the planet was marked by an agreement on the taxation of multinationals but also the tensions linked to Brexit and timid progress on the climate. Summary.

• This November 1 marks the start of the winter break in France, which prohibits under certain conditions the eviction of tenants from housing to prevent them from ending up on the streets when it is cold outside. It will end on March 31st.

