Following the Z Event, streamer Ultia is harassed and threatened

This weekend, the Z Event took place live on Twitch for its sixth edition in six consecutive years. Organized by Dach and ZeratoR, the event this time brought together no less than 51 streamers for a good cause. And as much to say that this edition was a real success, having made it possible to collect more than 10 million euros for the association Action contre la Faim: an impressive record, representing almost twice the sum collected in 2020. Another record: the number of viewers on a single stream, that of Inoxtag (record broken in stride by ZeratoR). No less than 453,000 simultaneous viewers were counted. But maybe not for the right reasons.

inoxtag: a record and a controversy

For its record of simultaneous viewers on its stream, Inoxtag received congratulations from a large part of its audience, but also from its fellow streamers. But the reason why he managed to attract so many people has obviously not been passed on to some. The goal of the Z Event is always to attract viewers and therefore potential donations, the fifty participating streamers do not hesitate to mark the occasion in one way or another. For Inoxtag, it consisted of calling on Mexican actress Andrea Pedrero, whom she met during a trip to Central America and then shared on YouTube.

When the 29-year-old landed around 6 p.m., the number of viewers counted quickly. Difficult to see a simple coincidence, the presence of beautiful young women is often a source of clicks and curiosity: some streamers are also well aware of it. Until then, no problem, except that Inox’s reaction when the young lady arrived was “slightly” disproportionate … and not necessarily very respectful: “She’s 29, I’m still a virgin and I’m going to lift her” is for example one of the first remarks he slips to his viewers between two-three cries.





Ultia rebels … and gets harassed

If it attracted people, the situation was no less embarrassing for many people, including several streamers. It must be said that to repeat several times “Inox has a big cock” in French to an actress who does not speak the language for fun, that can have a tendency to shock. Deeply ulcerated, the streamer Ultia therefore spoke to her community, denouncing a more than doubtful humor as well as openly sexist and misogynistic remarks, and yet applauded.

Ultia went to ask Zerator to cut Inox’s live: pic.twitter.com/xRC80QKfAm October 31, 2021

Everyone will have their own opinion on the situation, some supporting it and feeling shocked by Inox’s words, while others see Ultia rather as a stuck killjoy. The big problem is that among these are viewers who don’t just disagree with the streamer, but go so far as to insult and threaten her. A fact that can only be described as shameful, to which is added a violent moral harassment: under an Instagram post, we can read in a loop, dozens and dozens of times, the following sentence:

Sal3 gross3 put3 we will t3 gang rape you and your whole family #xintay

The real problem here is the stainless steel comu I am deso but it is not normal that under the insta de ultia pic.twitter.com/4oO9HGRt92 October 31, 2021

Ultia’s Instagram account has since gone “private”, while her tweeter is now “protected”: unfortunately one of the only ways for the young woman to protect herself from hate speech which she has been the subject of since last night. It remains to be seen how the many Internet users were organized to jointly flood Ultia’s social networks with the same message.

And if some budding investigators already see this as the work of Inoxtag himself, remember that it is very unlikely that the 19-year-old streamer asked his community to do so, he who had gone to apologize for his words live to Ultia, in order to extinguish the fire that was beginning to spread around this sad drama.