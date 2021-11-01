Foot OL – OL: A supporter ends up in hospital, he wanted to counter Anthony Lopes – Olympique Lyonnais

An Olympique Lyonnais supporter will long remember OL’s victory against Lens, since he ended up in hospital with a broken wrist. An injury that occurred in a rather original and shattering way.

They were more than 50,000 Saturday night at Groupama Stadium to witness the precious victory of Olympique Lyonnais against RC Lens, and it is an understatement that it was the atmosphere of the big evenings in the stadium after this success. But in a forum, an OL fan who came with his girlfriend will remember for a long time, alas, this meeting of the 12th day of Ligue 1. Indeed, while the Lensois threw all their strength into the battle to equalize , and that the stress was at its height given the recent results of Peter Bosz’s team in the money time, Anthony Lopes sent a ball with all his might into the stands before fending off the danger. The story could end there for the Portuguese international goalkeeper, but not for the supporter in question.

Via Twitter, the so-called Toma, photographer and artistic director, tells the following: “PTo give you news, Antho Lopes cleared a huge candle in the 94th, the ball literally fell on me and my girlfriend in La Tribune EST. I hit the ball with my hand to protect my girlfriend and my wrist broke in the shock (…) I was taken to the hospital, I was released at 7am in the morning with a plaster cast. Tomorrow I’m going to have my wrist operated on. The end is that I will no longer be able to exercise my profession (photographer) until the beginning of 2022, I am disgusted », Explains this supporter of Olympique Lyonnais, who however probably rendered a proud service to his girlfriend by preventing the ball from hitting her. Supported by the medical service at Groupama Stadium, he was immediately transported to the hospital where he is due to be operated on on Monday. Anthony Lopes, who is a sensitive boy, will probably have a little word for Toma, who can physically testify to the power of the OL goalkeeper.