Foot OL – OL: Aouar-Paqueta, it’s a total treat in Lyon – Olympique Lyonnais

By Baptiste Mulatier

Houssem Aouar has returned to an excellent level in recent weeks. Scorer again against Lens on Saturday night (2-1), the OL midfielder was delighted with his current form and his association with Lucas Paqueta.

In addition to being technically fair and good in the use of the ball, Houssem Aouar was once again decisive against Lens by scoring the goal of 2-0 before half-time. OL’s attacking midfielder has shaken the opposing net for the fifth time in the last six games. A hell of a performance when you think back to his missed opportunities, especially in Troyes more than a month ago or even against Brondby on September 30 before he unlocks his counter. His physical problems behind him, Houssem Aouar can give the best of himself on the pitch. After the meeting he also insisted on the importance of the presence of Lucas Paqueta, positioned in false nine against Lens, at his side.





“I have success with me now. It always adds a plus to my matches. I am getting better and better, I no longer have any physical problems, always inevitably I manage to be 100% on the ground. I give my all to be able to help the team as much as possible (…) It’s always easier to play with players like Paqueta. I think we have a great bond in the field. We look for each other a lot. Like I said, it’s much easier to play with someone who has the same sensitivity in the game ”, said the French international. Peter Bosz can be delighted to find such an important Houssem Aouar for his team. The OL-trained player has proven that he can take over from Lucas Paqueta when the latter is having a worse day. Because yes, it can happen.