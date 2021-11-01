Foot PSG – PSG: Leonardo blew it, Jérôme Rothen answers

After the PSG-Lille match on Friday night at the Parc des Princes, Leonardo threw a few missiles on those who were making a name for themselves by saying anything and everything about Paris Saint-Germain.

” There are somewhat gratuitous ways of criticizing. Compared to the coach, to the recruits who have arrived… We can say that we do not play well, we accept, we know it, but this is a bit too much. It’s starting to cross the line. People want to look good by talking about PSG. It’s a personal promotion ”, launched the sports director of Paris Saint-Germain after the victory of the capital club against LOSC. Many have seen Jérôme Rothen as one of the targets of Leonardo, the former Paris SG player, now at the helm of a show on RMC, being very incisive every day against his former club. This Monday, Jérôme Rothen responded from a distance to Leonardo always in the same aggressive tone, which earned him strong enmities among PSG supporters, who believe that Rothen is using the club to try to create a buzz.





Leonardo and Rothen, PSG at the heart of a controversy

On the merits of the story, Jérôme Rothen believes that Leonardo has once again made it all wrong and he put one euro back in the machine. ” I will speak from a collective point of view. There are things that concern me. I find that Leonardo hides his face on certain subjects. There are too many gaps currently at PSG, whether on the principles of the game or the agreements between the players. There are some signs that are not necessarily good. The results are there and we are not going to say anything about it. There are a lot of wins indeed in the last few minutes. It shows that there is personality, there is no problem. But we are entitled to ask questions and to know why the PSG puts itself in such situations. Why do PSG only play 20 to 30 minutes per game? In Ligue 1, that may be enough. But by betting on success, after a while, the boomerang comes back to mind. I find that Leonardo does not answer the questions. It is time to accept criticism and respond to it. We don’t do that at the end of a match. He has an essential role in one of the biggest clubs in Europe, he has something else to do », Launched the radio host and former footballer, who is not at all convinced by Leonardo’s optimism.