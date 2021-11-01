Foot PSG – PSG: Sergio Ramos, already 4 million euros spent for nothing!

Since his signing on July 8, Sergio Ramos has not played a single minute with Paris Saint-Germain. Yet the former Real Madrid player has already cost his new club a lot.

The Sergio Ramos case is starting to get people talking seriously. Almost three months after his free arrival, the Spanish central defender has still not put on the PSG jersey, even for a preparation match. The Real Madrid legend has been trailing a calf injury for several months. It is apparently more serious than what PSG were kind enough to believe at first. This Monday, Le Parisien dropped a bomb by ensuring that Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and Leonardo did not rule out terminating Sergio Ramos’ contract. PSG have accepted that they were wrong in going for Sergio Ramos after he failed to agree with Florentino Pérez on a contract extension. In the meantime, the Spanish international is costing PSG dearly.





115 days without playing, Ramos has already cost PSG 4.29 ME

After the big information released on Sergio Ramos at the beginning of the week, Sportune decided to do the accounts on what the 35-year-old has cost PSG since his arrival. His gross salary amounts to 13.67 ME per year. He earns 37,315 euros every day. In 115 days since his signing, Sergio Ramos has already collected around 4.29 ME. To work indoors and not touch the ball. Injured players are obviously and fortunately still paid. But a similar case, just after arriving at a new club, is rarer. Especially when the returns from his medical visit were supposedly excellent, and Sergio Ramos’ physical form had “impressed” for his age. This marriage is turning into a fiasco for the moment, even if Leonardo’s side still believes in a possible miracle.