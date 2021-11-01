Foot PSG – PSG: The return of Pochettino to Tottenham considered?

The Spurs, drastically beaten by Manchester United on Saturday 0-3, are in a crisis of results. Currently eighth in the Premier League, Tottenham could part ways with Nuno Espirito Santo soon. To succeed him, several favorites including Mauricio Pochettino.

The job of coach is never a guarantee of safety, especially not in the Premier League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was threatened at Manchester United but he won a reprieve after his team’s success at Tottenham 0-3 where manager Nuno Espirito Santo is in turn in the hot seat. The Portuguese technician, passed through Wolverhampton before arriving at the London club this summer, has not been able to do so since the start of the season. Tottenham have already conceded five defeats in ten league games, including the big slap against Manchester United, yet in crisis before kick-off. A new poor performance that clouded the future of Espirito Santo in a club, eighth in the Premier League, which nevertheless aspires to a return to the Champions League.





Espirito Santo out, Pochettino in?

The English newspaper The Telegraph reveals that Tottenham is already putting pressure on its manager, who would no longer have much credit at the head of the North London club. In addition, the supporters very clearly booed the team this Saturday after the last two goals but also after the decision of the Portuguese manager to leave Lucas to bring in Bergwijn. Espirito Santo’s position at Tottenham is hanging by a thread and English media are already predicting the Portuguese’s replacement options. Among these four hold the cord: Erik Ten Hag, Antonio Conte, Roberto Martinez but especially Mauricio Pochettino. The coach of Paris Saint-Germain and former manager of Tottenham could well return to London according to our English colleagues. The Argentine is still very popular at a club he brought to the Champions League final in 2019. At the time, in addition, when Pochettino is increasingly criticized on the bench of PSG, rumors of a The Argentine’s return to Tottenham could multiply, at least until the situation of the current Spurs coach is resolved.