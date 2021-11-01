More

    Football Bordeaux – “Jimmy Briand has huge balls”, Adli is enjoying it!

    Led 0-2 by Stade de Reims, the Girondins de Bordeaux won 3-2 with a double from Jimmy Briand including a penalty at the last second. What to put in verve Yacine Adli.

    In a match with colossal sporting stakes, since Bordeaux and Reims are at the limit of the red zone of the Ligue 1 standings, Bordeaux supporters have long thought that they would experience yet another nightmare at Matmut Atlantique. While the Champenois led by the score 2 to 0, on social networks some were already looking for a successor to Vladimir Petkovic, the current coach of the club with the scapular. But thanks to goals signed Yacine Adli, and Jimmy Briand, the Girondins de Bordeaux totally reversed the trend in the last quarter of an hour and pocketed three points in a fiery atmosphere, Briand scoring the goal of Bordeaux victory in the ultimate minute of additional time. A success which allows Bordeaux to pass in front of its opponent of the day and to give itself a little oxygen in the battle to stay in Ligue 1.


    Adli is happy for Bordeaux and for Briand

    Asked live after this reversal of the situation, Yacine Adli did not fail to greet in a colorful way the double of Jimmy Briand, whose ordeal he did not forget last season on the side of the Girondins. ” I just want to say a big big big thumbs up to Jimmy Briand. He went through difficult times, he was sidelined for a season in which he did not play much. Tonight he responded like a man, a tall one, with a pair of huge bells. So I say: Well done Jimmy and I hope there will be more times like this for him “, Launched the former player of PSG, loaned for this season by AC Milan to the Girondins de Bordeaux.


    Amanda

