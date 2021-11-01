Football OL – OL: Juninho really cracked against Lens – Olympique Lyonnais

The last minutes of the match between Lyon and Lens were stressful for OL players and supporters. But Juninho also cracked in the face of the pressure and the fear of an equalizer.

At 2-0, and without the Nice fiasco, Olympique Lyonnais would have calmly managed the end of their match against RC Lens, despite the enormous sporting stakes. But the reduction in score of the northerner team at the hour of play put phenomenal pressure on the shoulders of Peter Bosz and his team, especially as the Lensois players were becoming more and more threatening in front of the goal of Anthony Lopes. The last minutes seemed to last for hours and at the final whistle from Mikael Lesage the relief was enormous for OL on the lawn of Groupama Stadium. And if on the pitch, we breathed better, it was also the case for Juninho. Because obviously the Brazilian sports director of Lyon was on the nerves following this crucial meeting between Lyon and RC Lens.





Juninho was afraid of the Lensoise equalizer in Lyon

Installed in the stand reserved for the media, Juninho followed the meeting before cracking when RC Lens reduced the score in the second half. ” In rage, he banged his fist on his desk, jumped up, and left the deputies of Peter Bosz and the club’s video analysts company in the press gallery. When Lensois Arnaud Kalimuendo scored in the 61st minute, reducing the score to 2-1, Juninho was at an end. His attitude betrayed the annoyance and dread of reliving the terrible scenario of the defeat in Nice and the Lyon sports director preferred to isolate himself elsewhere with his stress, to live the end of the match. », Says, in Le Progrès, Jean-François Gomez, witness of the scene.