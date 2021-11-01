Football: Rodez defender Amiran Sanaia suffering from cancer

Raf revealed this Saturday, October 30, the illness of its Georgian international defender Amaran Sanaia (32 years old).

The bad news was announced by Pierre-Olivier Murat, president of Rodez Aveyron Football. After Rodez’s victory against Quevilly on Saturday, October 30, he spoke to the press to reveal that the Ruthenian defender Amiran Sanaia was suffering from cancer. “We learned this week. He passed the first exams, he will have them again next week in Toulouse,” said the president in remarks reported by our colleagues at the Press Center.

With his warrior mind he will come back stronger



The manager declined to give further details on the state of health of his 32-year-old. “His fight is to fight. The club will give him everything he needs. We will all be with him, with his family. With his warrior mind, he will come back stronger,” added the president.