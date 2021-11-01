Football Sochaux – Claude Puel buries AS Saint-Etienne, the leaders celebrate Halloween!

Always ranked last in Ligue 1, AS Saint-Étienne is increasingly in danger. And the situation of Claude Puel becomes problematic, the Greens have not won anything for months.

A little more than two years after joining AS Saint-Étienne, which he led to victory 72 hours later in the derby against Lyon, Claude Puel is in a situation which now seems out of control on the side of the ‘Etrat. While supporters harass him to demand his resignation, the general manager of the Greens remains right in his boots, even if his record is historically disastrous. ASSE has not won a single match during this Ligue 1 season, and since the signing of Claude Puel its results have been more than mediocre. In his column for Le Progrès, Patrick Guillou paints a terrible picture of the Puel era, but the former player from Saint-Etienne does not fail to highlight the role of Bernard Caïazzo and Roland Romeyer in this shipwreck.





Claude Puel has a disastrous record, but the presidents of ASSE do not budge

For the one who is the consultant of BeInSports, in particular for the Bundesliga, ASSE looks more and more like a horror film. ” Burial heads on all floors. Except at the club. The famous “Here is the Cauldron” has been replaced by an “I’m fine, everything is fine”. Do club officials hear the grumbling of supporters? Can we qualify the silence of thinking heads as frightening? (…) ASSE has not won for 14 matches. Longest famine in its history. Last team without a win. 16 victories in 70 matches for the Iceman du Tarn. Starving balance sheet. 5 points less than last year (…) Week after week, the managers of the Saint-Etienne SME drink the words of the general manager. Two years ago the marriage was announced with great fanfare. After long months of pumping, the funeral directors are looming on the horizon », Wrote a Patrick Gouillou in Halloween mode.