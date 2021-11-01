For Halloween, Lizzo dressed as baby Yoda went almost unnoticed

HALLOWEEN – Grogu makes selfies, dances on the stars of Hollywood Boulevard, runs after passers-by to scare them, sings during a concert … Grogu alias “baby Yoda” in the series The Mandalorian, from the “Star Wars” universe, strolled in Los Angeles on the evening of Friday October 29 for Halloween. Or rather a celebrity disguised for the occasion was able to walk in all serenity …

Because her disguise was so successful that the singer Lizzo went unnoticed under her green makeup, her pointed ears, her blonde wig and her long beige coat. On Twitter, an influencer admits it took several minutes to recognize the 33-year-old star during her microphone performance for a party she was invited to.

After an (almost) incognito evening, Lizzo posted photos and videos on her Instagram account, to the delight of her both impressed and hilarious fans.