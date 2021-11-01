For Halloween, which star had the most terrifying disguise?

HALLOWEEN – Some stars have gone above and beyond for Halloween. For several days, celebrities have been sharing their costumes for this celebration on social networks, which is particularly popular in the United States.

While some stars have gone for sexy or glamorous looks, others have obviously gone for scary costumes. And, hard to escape, we had the right to covers of the hit series Squid Game.

For the occasion, the American rapper Lil Nas X disguised himself as Voldemort, the famous mage of the Harry Potter saga. While he is usually called “the one whose name we must not pronounce”, the artist slipped a reference to his hit Call Me By Your Name by writing in the caption of his post: “the one to be called by name”.