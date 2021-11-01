For Halloween, which star had the most terrifying disguise?

HALLOWEEN – Some stars have gone above and beyond for Halloween. For several days, celebrities have been sharing their costumes for this celebration on social networks, which is particularly popular in the United States.
While some stars have gone for sexy or glamorous looks, others have obviously gone for scary costumes. And, hard to escape, we had the right to covers of the hit series Squid Game.
For the occasion, the American rapper Lil Nas X disguised himself as Voldemort, the famous mage of the Harry Potter saga. While he is usually called “the one whose name we must not pronounce”, the artist slipped a reference to his hit Call Me By Your Name by writing in the caption of his post: “the one to be called by name”.
Megan Thee Stalion posted on her Instagram account on Monday, October 26, photos of her Halloween costume, looking like Pinhead, a character from the horror film, Hellraiser, released in 1987.
Final touch to the costume, the rapper replaced her hair with a fake white skull covered with spikes.
Singer Harry Styles disguised himself as Dorothy, a famous character from the Wizard of Oz, while he was giving a concert in New York on Sunday, October 31. In a message posted on Instagram, he gave the name of his costume: “HARRY-WEEN”.
The force was with Lizzo for Halloween. The singer was completely unrecognizable in her Master Yoda costume, taken from Star Wars.
The singer and juror of the American version of The Voice John Legend, his wife Chrissy Teigen and their daughter Luna dressed to look like the Adams Family. And it was quite successful.
The star of the series Scandal, Kerry Washington, was inspired by the series Squid Game for his Halloween costume. She wore a costume with the number of the main character: Seong Gi-Hun.
Although Halloween is less celebrated in France than across the Atlantic, some French celebrities have played along. This is the case of footballer Kyllian Mbappé who posted a photo of him on Instagram with a scary smile.
The singer Louane for her part posted a snapshot on Instagram where she, and several of her friends, are dressed as pirates.
Matt Pokora, meanwhile, shared a video of his wife, singer Christina Milian, chasing their child, dressed as a T-Rex. An image that obviously made the couple laugh a lot, as we can see at the end of the sequence.
