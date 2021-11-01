for the Fed, just the moment to stop asset buybacks?

While inflation in the euro zone jumped in October to 4.1% over one year, the highest for more than thirteen years, in the United States it accelerated even more strongly: the PCE, barometer of the price increase for the American Central Bank (Fed), again experienced a sharp rise in September, to 4.4% over one year, reaching a high since January 1991 (a record of thirty years, therefore …).

However, since March 2020, the Fed has continuously flooded the market with liquidity: some 120 billion redemptions each month, which break down into 80 billion treasury bills and 40 billion financial products backed by loans. real estate, MBS (“Mortgage-Backed Securities” – in French: “mortgage backed loans”).

And, Friday, with the approach of the meeting of the committee of the Fed on Tuesday 2 and Wednesday 3 November, analysts like those of Edmond de Rothschild, observed that all last week had been “marked by the sharp rise in expectations. inflation “, according to statements collected by AFP.

United States: the Fed maintains its support for the economy despite record inflation for 13 years

Asset repurchases reduced to zero in eight months?

Indeed, for the Fed, it seems that there is no better time to announce the reduction in the support it has provided to markets since the onset of the crisis, a sign of a solid recovery, and while inflation promises to be more persistent than expected. At its meeting next Tuesday and Wednesday, the Monetary Committee of the Federal Reserve (Fed) should judge that all signals are green to begin “tapering” – to start reducing its asset purchases. The goal: to reduce them from 120 billion dollars per month now, to zero by the middle of 2022.

The Fed itself has on several occasions in recent weeks on its intentions: on October 13, Reuters reported the account of the “minutes” of the Fed:

“No decision to move forward on asset purchase relief was taken during the meeting, but there was broad agreement that, considering that the recovery of the economy remains broadly on track, a gradual tapering process that would end around the middle of next year should be appropriate. “

This support for the economy had the real virtue of preventing a financial crisis from being superimposed on the economic crisis, by making credit more fluid and pushing long rates down. Ultimately, this allows households to continue to consume, and businesses to continue to operate and invest. But, now that the economic recovery is on track, the Fed wants to gradually reduce this support.

Global supply chain disrupted and strong demand driving inflation

The strength of the recovery will not be the only reason for the Fed’s decision, there is also the threat of uncontrolled inflation.

Indeed, inflation, which was considered temporary, is stronger and more durable than expected, due to disruptions in the global supply chain coupled with strong consumer demand.

The year-over-year price increase accelerated to 4.4% in September, the highest since 1991. But, compared to the previous month, it was stable at 0.3%.

Then, a rise in rates faster than expected?

So far, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has estimated this inflation to be temporary, but will remain at a high level for several more months.

But some observers anticipate that the Fed will be led to hike rates faster than expected:

“Although the Fed has been prepared to tolerate” inflation, risks “will require a response sooner than the Fed anticipated”, explained Tim Duy, professor of economics at the University of Oregon, in an interview with AFP.

However, its officials want to wait until they have reduced asset purchases to zero, before considering raising rates, which since March 2020 have been in a range of 0 to 0.25%.





Some central banks have already taken the plunge – in Norway, New Zealand, Brazil … But in the EU, the European Central Bank (ECB), on the other hand, has maintained its support measures, its president Christine Lagarde asking even patience. Yet in the United States, according to Kathy Bostjancic, an economist for Oxford Economics, the question “is not if, but how quickly, the Fed will reduce (them)” .

The sticking question: how quickly to stop asset buybacks?

Because, in normal times, high and lasting inflation would have triggered a rate hike from the Fed. But the post-pandemic economic recovery is not usual, and the institution is reluctant, fearing that this weighs on the job market which has not yet recovered from the crisis.

This dilemma should be at the heart of its meeting on November 2-3: “There will be an internal debate”, as to the pace of the reduction in asset purchases, warns Steve Englander, head of US macroeconomics for Standard Chartered, and former economist at the Fed.

Monetary “hawks” against “doves”

On the one hand, he explains, the “monetary hawks”, supporters of a stricter policy, which “want a margin to accelerate, if inflation does not fall”. In other words, they want to complete the reduction in asset purchases as quickly as possible, so that they can quickly start raising key rates.

Opposite, the “doves” who “say “we can afford to wait and see how things work out” “, so as not to jeopardize the economic recovery.

Biden 3 trillion plan and re-election of Powell

US President Joe Biden is counting on some $ 3 trillion in investments in social and environmental spending, and infrastructure, to ensure long-term growth.

These plans raise fears of a new surge in inflation. On the contrary, the Biden administration assures us that they will help to slow down prices by increasing the growth potential of the US economy.

The White House has not yet announced whether it will keep Jerome Powell as head of the Fed for a second four-year term from February, or whether it decides to replace him.