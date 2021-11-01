Ford Mustang Mach-E GT review: the sportiest electric SUV

9

TEST // If the previous versions of the Mustang Mach-E reminded us more of a workhorse than a wild horse, Ford promises us fine gallops with a new GT version with sassy characteristics. Back to basics?

If Steve McQueen had to shoot a new Bulitt opus in these times of automotive electrification, would he still choose a Mustang to poke fun at the bandits? This is one of the questions we asked ourselves when we discovered the characteristics of the new Ford Mustang Mach E GT SUV. With its all-wheel drive, its two electric motors delivering 487 hp but above all its 860 Nm of torque, the highest value ever achieved on a production vehicle by Ford, this Mustang GT version poses arguments to face those who wonder about the presence of a wild horse in the middle of the grille of this big SUV coupe.

An assertive style Indeed, this Mustang does not escape current stylistic codes with a total length of 4.71 m for 1.88 m wide and 1.60 m high. If these dimensions already carry the bulk, the weight of 2218 kg will eventually convince those who think that sport and SUV are not compatible. Yet it must be recognized that at the wheel of this monstrous machine something surprising is happening.

© David Lefevre / The Digital

The line is admittedly a little more aggressive with its specific body kit, F1 blade, rear diffuser and body-colored wheel arch extensions. We find the distinctive Mustang mark with its sculptural sides, Full Led front headlamps and rear lights overhanging the trunk. The floating roof and the plunging roofline at the rear end up fluidifying a muscular silhouette. Note also the presence of 20-inch alloy rims with Brembo red brake calipers to enhance the sportiness of the whole.

© David Lefevre / The Digital

As often with cut lines, the trunk volume suffers. It displays 407 l here, to which is added 100 l in the front boot (frunk). It’s not nothing, but we are very far from the 854 l of the Tesla Model Y or even the 527 l of the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

© David Lefevre / The Digital

By opening the door, we discover a cabin with a refined style and modern pencil line, the finishes are good qualities, but in addition to a slightly dark set we especially regret the lack of nobility of certain materials used, especially on the upper parts. To the touch, the all-plastic disappoints, and the materials sound a bit hollow and hard. Ditto, the headlights and wiper stalk clash and seem from another age.

© David Lefevre / Les Numeriques

A giant and responsive screen However, it is a technological leap forward that this model makes thanks to the adoption of Sync 4. The large 15.5-inch touchscreen is indeed very responsive, and its navigation is fluid. It incorporates a GPS managing connected charging points and remote “Over-The-Air” (OTA) updates. Its size contributes to its reading comfort and it is well made.

© David Lefevre / The Digital

It would even be perfect to use if on the one hand it was more inclined towards the driver, but also if its menus were a little less extensive. Access to certain driving aids requires you to go through tabs and other extended submenus, and therefore to take your eyes off the road. The typo is also a little too small, as is the display of the dual-zone air conditioning setting which necessarily goes through the tablet. However, not only does the call for comfort functions always remain in the foreground in the display (it is always accessed directly), but it is also easier to tell the voice assistant “I’m cold” for increase the temperature without taking your hands off the wheel.

© David Lefevre / The Digital

The latter includes the speed control and audio buttons. If it holds well in the hand, its style is a bit massive. Especially in comparison to the 10-inch digital dashboard perched directly above it. This includes all the functions necessary for travel, but we would have liked a remote navigation as in some premium SUVs, instead of a simple indication of direction for example.

© David Lefevre / The Digital



Nevertheless, the driver remains well assisted in his driving thanks to the recognition of traffic signs, the adaptive regulator easily activated, the park assist and the very good quality of the 360 ​​cameras, the intelligent high beams are also part of the game. We will also count, but this is not a novelty, on the possibility of (un) locking your Mustang using a code integrated in the front door pillar. This allows you to leave your keys inside if you go swimming for example or if you are sharing the vehicle.

© David Lefevre / The Digital

Also note the presence of an induction charger, 4 USB ports including two Type A and two Type C, as well as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. Our test model was equipped with a B&O audio system with 10 speakers (including 1 subwoofer) with a sound bar integrated directly into the dashboard.

© David Lefevre / The Digital

On the road The fans of soundtrack of the 70s will be for their expenses, it will be necessary to be made a reason, the hairy rumblings of the big V8 seem out of fashion. Never mind, some die-hards will still be able to simulate the sound of an engine through the speakers in their cabin, but the simulated roar takes over quickly enough. After all, we are in an electric car, so we might as well not rush its nature and accept the silence of its engine.

© David Lefevre / The Digital

In this game, the Mustang Mach-E GT is very well soundproofed and above all very comfortable. The seats are well enveloping, the controls soft and the damping progressive, even on roads. The 20-inch rims fitted with low-profile tires create some trepidation, but the overall comfort level is high. The first few meters behind the wheel will however remain a little unsettling, because the steering is quite heavy and it must be recognized that the dimensions of the machine, associated with its weight do not necessarily facilitate maneuvers. However, the operations of everyday life are very smooth: undeniably Ford has domesticated its equine.

To find out if there is still a little bestiality left, we push the right pedal fully and there, the verdict is final: what savagery! The accelerations are simply daunting. The 860 Nm of torque catapults you from one turn to another while gluing you to the back of the seat, and you have to know how to anticipate the arrival of the next turn to position the car correctly. The front axle is also precise and the rear axle rolls up without flinching, at least in the dry. The silence and the power with which the Mustang gallops from one curve to another oblige to concentrate on its conduct and above all provide new, more internal sensations. There is no emotion distilled by any mechanical vibrations or the sound of an engine, but the sensation of sliding with insane energy from curve to curve is undeniably pleasurable.

Let’s roll By switching to Untamed mode (we didn’t have the option of activating the Untamed Plus), the ESP already becomes more permissive and driving can become rock’n roll on wet fat, without being dangerous. It becomes easier to move the rear, but beware of the kick, because with its 2.2 tons, the racquet is violent. Also, with too early a re-acceleration in a curve, the car can slip from all 4 wheels, but it can be caught up very easily. This is also where we see not only how neutral the chassis is and especially the good work done on the running gear. Not only can this car be fun to drive at high speed, but, as contradictory as it may sound, it also comes close to what could be a sporty electric SUV.

In terms of consumption, the car knows how to remain measured as long as we adopt reasonable driving, with an average during our test of 21 kWh / 100 km on a mixed route comprising 10% motorway, 70% road and the rest of town. On the other hand, on a closed road and by giving heart to joy on fast and road portions, consumption can quickly climb to an average of 34 kWh. It will of course be necessary to pass this car on our test bench to know its real consumption. The manufacturer announces a range of 500 km and a change from 10% to 80% of the battery capacity in about 45 minutes, thanks to fast charging. This is limited to 150 kW because of its 400 v platform.