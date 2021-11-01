Formula 1 | Andretti proposed F1 to Grosjean … who refused

Next year, Romain Grosjean will participate in a full season of IndyCar, at Andretti. But Andretti’s name was also mentioned recently for a possible Sauber team buyout, even though the track doesn’t seem to be going anywhere in the end according to the freshest information.

Obviously, Andretti had a driver with extensive experience in F1 available: Romain Grosjean. Did the American team possibly count on the former driver Lotus and Haas to guide its first steps in F1?

Well yes, and it was Romain Grosjean who himself declined the possible offer as he entrusted to Europe 1.

“They asked me if I was interested in it. And I kindly declined the offer. I want to win the IndyCar championship; It’s a championship where I find myself so happy, so much to enjoy the races, in the atmosphere, with my family who will come to live in Florida, that the Formula 1 chapter is over. “

“At 35, I want to win championships. “

Is the story between Romain Grosjean and F1 thus over? Yes, except miracle …

“If it’s Mercedes, Red Bull or Ferrari calling me to be in a top team and win the races, that would be different. “

“But if Andretti buys the Alfa Romeo team, it will remain a team that is not on the front of the stage. It will take time to rebuild something. “

Obviously the Haas adventure was enough for Romain Grosjean …

“I made the bet to arrive at Haas, a brand new team, to try to build something. But 35 years old, I want to win races and championships. This will not be the case in Formula 1. “

The miracle that changed his vision

It must be said that Romain Grosjean understood, one famous evening in Bahrain last year, that he had to take a new turn in his career and close the page of F1.





” It’s a miracle. It’s part of the miracles of that day, for which there is no explanation. At 67 G, one is supposed to lose consciousness. “

“My first thought is that I have to be on the roof or sideways against the safety rail. I am stuck, I tell myself that I will wait for someone to come and help me. I realize there is fire and start to hear the sound of it. I understand that I have to find a solution to get out. I try several times to find the way out: impossible. The next thought is that it’s going to end today. “

“I didn’t have time to be afraid. I had no choice, I had to find an exit. I still see the image of my left glove turning black and hot, and the pain that goes with it. But, if I didn’t free my left foot, it wouldn’t be the hand that was going to melt. It’s my whole body. “

“Those 28 seconds lasted 1min30 for me, there were so many thoughts at that time. Everything is going in slow motion. These thoughts must have lasted for milliseconds. But for me, they came almost slowly, one after the other. I did not realize the visual impact of the accident until I saw it on Monday morning. And there, I understood. It is not a miracle, it is a succession of miracles. If we repeated this accident 100 times, the pilot would not get out of it 99% of the time. “