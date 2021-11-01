Formula 1 | ‘Pantomime actor’: new exchange of courtesies between Wolff and Horner

Toto Wolff versus Christian Horner, episode 156! Once again the two bosses of Mercedes and Red Bull have crossed swords by interposed press statement, a few days before a decisive sequence of 5 Grands Prix in six weeks for the world titles.

While Max Verstappen announced that he would no longer participate in the Drive to Survive series, Toto Wolff used this news as a pretext to attack Christian Horner: the Red Bull boss would behave like an unscrupulous or half-measured harlequin, like if Netflix followed him all the time – according to Toto Wolff …

“I have the impression that he is one of the protagonists of a pantomime. People have a microphone in front of them or a camera on them and they start to act like little actors, like in Hollywood. People have understood that they will be picked up in the press if they say controversial things. It gives them time to speak in the media, allows them to have their photo in the newspapers. “

“In a lot of ways we’re going back to our roots because what Bernie Ecclestone created back then was racing and soap. And when there weren’t enough races he was making soap, he was always good for the headlines. So we are back at this level. For me, as a stakeholder, as a team owner, it’s great that he creates these kinds of stories. “

“But that’s irrelevant. I don’t let myself get carried away. I find it funny, but it doesn’t affect me. “

Is Horner overreacting?

Does Christian Horner then tend to play the “drama” at the slightest opportunity? Asked about a particular moment that made him go off the hinges, the director of Red Bull justified himself by taking the example of Silverstone.





“The British Grand Prix in July, when Max and Lewis crashed on the first lap… I don’t think a lot of people realize the gravity of such a crash at over 300 km / h. It was brutal. Max impacted at 51G – it broke his car seat. “

“He was momentarily knocked out and we couldn’t reach him on the team radio.

“You immediately focus on the health of your pilot. Anyone in F1 knows that Copse is a high speed corner, one of the most dangerous in the discipline. At that point, I realized what we were up against. “

However, Christian Horner assures us that he does not pay that much attention to the words of Toto Wolff … Whoever wants to believe him!

“I do not pay particular attention to the words of Toto Wolff, even if the media like to amplify it. The intensity of the competition is such that a mistake can cost either team the title. This is also the first time Mercedes has come under this level of pressure in seven seasons – it will be interesting to see how they handle this. Toto and I don’t have the same characters. “

Christian Horner then engages on a personal implication …

“He’s a financier and I grew up in the industry. It doesn’t justify one and the other wrong, but we are very different people. “

“We still have a handful of races to go, on different circuits around the world, the situation is very exciting, even for the impartial F1 fan. “