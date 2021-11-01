Fortnite in China, it’s over soon!

By the end of November, Fortnite will have closed in China. Epic Games indicates to make the game out of service step by step, with the gradual deactivation of the game’s features. A stop which was not justified by the publisher, but which evokes the recent reforms published in China.

Noticed by @arkheops on Twitter, it is on the official Fortnite China website that Epic Game indicates that Fortnite in China is nearing completion. A stoppage of the game which will be done in two stages from this month of November, with the definitive suspension acted for November 15 :

According to the Fortnite China official website, Fortnite China has come to an end. “The test of ‘Fortress Night’ has come to an end. We will shut down the server in the near future. -” pic.twitter.com/i8T9gcnHWu – arkheops ✨ (@itsarkheops) October 31, 2021

The “Fortress Night” test has come to an end. We will be shutting down the servers in the near future. Here are the specifics of closing servers: From November 01, 2021, registration and downloading of the game will be impossible.

On November 15, 2021, the servers will be closed and it will no longer be possible to connect to the game.

If such an initiative may come as a surprise when you know the scale of the game today, it is difficult to know if Fortnite has had a big impact in China. And especially because the game is not the one we know. The version available in China incorporates shorter matches and allows several players to make a top “1”. We can note the difference of certain mechanics like that of a bar dedicated to the damage caused by the storm.





Closing Fortnite … to better control minors?

If the reasons for this closure of Fortnite remain unclear, it is difficult not to think of the recent initiatives taken by China around video games. Among them, the limitation of online playing time for minors who can only play on Friday, Saturday and Sunday between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.. A measure said to be taken to protect the mental health of children, who are the “future of the country”.

We can also think of censorship that can fall in the event of non-respect for the values ​​of the country. It can concern the historical domain (rewriting of history, distortion of facts …) or that of inclusiveness.. In this regard, China can censor the games “incorporating homosexual relationships or effeminate male characters“while indicating that they must clearly display the gender of the character. It is the character of Genshin Impact Venti who is taken as an example as a model not to be followed.

