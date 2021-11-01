Forza Horizon 5: a first update of 20 GB is available | Xbox one

It’s a very special week for Playgroud Games since it’s this Friday that Forza Horizon 5 will be available. A release four days before everyone else for owners of the Premium version of the game.

A routine update for Forza Horizon 5

If you pre-ordered Forza Horizon 5 digitally and don’t want to have to download more content just before you can play it, we recommend that you apply this update when you can.

The update weighs about twenty gigas and has already been applied for a few days for some players. In total, the weight of the game occupies between 103 GB and 116 GB of storage space on the SSD of an Xbox Series X or the hard drive of an Xbox One. However, some people point to an update of over a little over 100 GB on Xbox One, which suggests that this is the full game in this case.





Game updates are common as we approach a release date. It would seem that this one slightly reduces the weight of the final game, but nothing tells us so far that an update Day One will not be offered at launch.

Remember that if you have subscribed to Xbox Game Pass, you can play Forza Horizon 5 from November 5 if you have purchased the Premium pack. You also have a few days left to play previous Forza to unlock cars in the game.

