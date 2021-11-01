FRANCE. RUGBY. 14 players called up with the Blues, Haouas and Villière back

They left Marcoussis to play the 9th day of the Top 14 with their respective Top 14 teams at the start of the week. They are now back! However, some will not make their return with the France group. This is the case of Aymeric Luc and Florian Verhaeghe who will therefore not have their first selection this fall. Wilfrid Hounkpatin also remains in the Tarn following the return of Mohamed Haouas, usual holder with the Blues, in selection. Gabin Villière takes the place of his teammate while Alexandre Bécognée makes his appearance in the 42. French team. 14 players return to the club including Dulin, Rattez and Le Roux

