Frank Ntilikina, the good surprise in Dallas | NBA

After four years of struggle in New York, Frank Ntilikina was not even sure of finding a place in the NBA this season. He finally had to wait until the very end of the offseason to sign with the Mavericks.

On the side of Dallas, we welcome more and more this last minute arrival. Because if the French had hardly been used in the first three games, against the Hawks, the Raptors and the Rockets (4, 0 and 3 minutes), he takes more and more importance in the rotation of Jason Kidd since three meetings.

A full-back role alongside Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson

With 14, 19 and then 21 minutes against the Spurs, the Nuggets and finally the Kings, the 8th choice of the 2017 Draft makes its hole and above all it has a real positive impact when coming off the bench. Much to Jason Kidd’s delight.

“We stick labels on everyone in this league, for different reasons, but Frank is a real basketball player”, explains the coach, questioned on the impact of Frank Ntilikina in the 3rd quarter, his entry having coincided with a 14-4 from Dallas. “He’s not just a defender. He can score, he can create, he has shown he can shoot from 3-pointers. And during this passage, he showed that he could do all that. “

With his 12 points 2/2 away, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 interception in 21 minutes, the Frenchman helped his team well, by putting pressure on the ball carrier in defense, while sanctioning offensively.

“He is capable of creating games but he can play with LD (Luka Doncic) or JB (Jalen Brunson). He’s not just a point guard and he can play without the ball. We are happy with his defense but what he brings us in attack is also great, and it just shows that he has worked very hard ”, assures the coach. “When you look at the rotation, there’s no choice but to play him. “

” Unbelievable “

If the interested party seems to have more confidence in his shoot, “Thanks to repetitions”, in order to be effective in this role of rear alongside Luka Doncic or Jalen Brunson, he places particular emphasis on “Energy” which he tries to bring every time he enters the field, in order to relieve his Slovenian leader and the incumbents.

“Frank has been amazing so far”, supported Luka Doncic. “He’s been amazing all season. I really respect his mentality because it doesn’t matter how many minutes he gets. He’s on top all the time and he’s been really amazing for us this year. “

Over the last three games, Frank Ntilikina thus turns to 8.3 points on average at 45% at 3-points (5/11) in 18 minutes on the field, with especially the best cumulative +/- of his team over the period, at +23.



