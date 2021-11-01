Free announces the launch of a “new special offer”

At a time when there is no shortage of promos at Free, the operator is launching a new one on its pack including the Toonami channel and two new unlimited VOD services, Toonami Max and Adult Swim.

DC, Marvel, Japanese animation, superheroes and humor at low prices? Free is offering as of today and for any subscription until November 30, the Adult Swim, Toonami and Toonami Max pack at 0.99 € / month instead of 2.99 € / month without commitment. All for 2 months.

The offer will be billed at its usual price from January 1, 2022. This offer is reserved for Freebox subscribers holding Freebox TV or TV OQEE by Free, subject to eligibility for the TV service. To subscribe to the Pack, simply go to Toonami Max or Adult Swim available via the Freebox Replay menu, and obtain your purchase code by following the on-screen instructions.





Perfect for discovering the best of DC animated series and films (Batman, Superman, Young Justice) and Marvel (Spiderman and Ironman), but also Super-Heroines like Harley Quinn and Wonder Woman), Japanese animation (Dragon Ball Super, My Hero Academia) or even cult series like Rick & Morty, Samurai Jack, Robot Chicken or Final Space.

