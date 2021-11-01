From space, Thomas Pesquet begins a photo tour of France, starting … in Carcassonne

During his mission, where he took on the role of captain, the astronaut took many photos of the planet from all angles … and especially of France.

Occitanie in the spotlight! After spending six months aboard the International Space Station (ISS), Thomas Pesquet is expected to return to Earth in early November. During his mission, where he took on the role of captain, the astronaut took many photos of the planet from all angles … and especially of France.

The first shot in a series of photos from space

First photo of the series: the city of Carcassonne. "I admit having aimed my camera a little more often towards France and French-speaking countries, and I still have a lot of French cities to publish! Will I have time by the end of the mission … suspense ", he posted on social networks.





And to conclude: “I will try to post one every morning until the return. Carcassonne whose medieval ramparts can be seen distinctly !! We were building to last at the time”.