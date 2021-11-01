From space, Thomas Pesquet begins a photo tour of France, starting in Carcassonne

A postcard from the international station: Thomas Pesquet’s gift to Carcassonne.

This is the first in a series that began this weekend from space. Astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who is about to return to Earth, is taking advantage of the additional time granted to him in space to publish under the hashtag #UnJourUneVille a photo of a French city or a French-speaking country. NASA and SpaceX have postponed from Sunday October 31 to Wednesday November 3 the takeoff of the rocket which was to send four new astronauts to the international station – and therefore replace Thomas Pesquet – because of unfavorable weather.





First photo of the series: Carcassonne. His comment: “We start with Carcassonne: perhaps the board game is more famous than the city itself, outside of France … yes I can imagine myself laying down the cards. city, roads and fields (the principle of the strategic game “Carcassonne” editor’s note). I think there is a nice space to place a meeple (a small wooden figure) at the top right and to collect as many points as possible at the end! “

To the French-speaking public, the French astronaut promises to post a photo every morning until the return, estimating about Carcassonne and its medieval ramparts, “that we were building to last at the time”.

Read also :

“Columns of smoke”, “walls of cloud”: Thomas Pesquet, space witness to disasters