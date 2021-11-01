G20: the family photo in front of the Trevi Fountain arouses indignation on Twitter

the essential

G20 heads of state and government met in Rome, Italy on Saturday 30 and Sunday 31 October. Before joining Glasgow (Scotland), where COP26 began, they notably addressed the issue of climate. At the end of this weekend, the leaders posed in front of the Trevi Fountain … the image does not pass.

Traditionally, throwing a coin back to the Trevi Fountain ensures a return to Rome. And on Sunday, October 31, the leaders of the 20 most powerful countries in the world bowed to custom. Enough to arouse indignation on Twitter and in particular from the economist and former candidate for the presidential primary of EELV Sandrine Rousseau … but it all started with a misinterpretation of the gesture.





Indecency

Our future does not depend on luck but on ambitious, radical public policies, without concessions to hostile lobbies.

These policies for which you are responsible … # COP26 https://t.co/AodhDPDUAA – Sandrine Rousseau (@sandrousseau) November 1, 2021

“Indecency. Our future is not played on luck but on ambitious, radical public policies, without concessions to hostile lobbies. These policies for which you are responsible …” she wrote on Twitter. We can also read “Great symbolism for their policies: throw money on them and see what happens.”

Great symbolism for their policies: throw some money at it and see what happens. – Mick (@MickClm) October 31, 2021

Problem, as explained by the G20, tossing a coin in the fountain is not a guarantee that the wish will come true, but to return to the Eternal City. The legend says that you would have to throw two coins when making a wish for it to be granted.