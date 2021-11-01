Genshin Impact, the “Night Grill” web event: how to collect the 120 primo-gems

A new web event is appearing on November 1st, and it will ask you to … grill some fish.

This web event is therefore accessible via a web page, like all the others. It will allow you to recover 120 primo-gems, but also 12 Upgrade Crystals, 6 Hero Lessons and 69,500 Moras. Here is the procedure to complete it.

Night grills

The link to the web event

Here is the link to access the event: Night grills

Log in with your account, and you will learn how to cook fish with a little tutorial

The principle is simple: Choose a fish, then turn it from time to time until it is well grilled. You can add spices if you want.

Each time you will need ingredients for cooking. For the fish, you will get one automatically every 6 hours, while for the rest, you will have to log into the game, spend Original Resin, complete 2 daily missions … Everything is displayed in the category Obtain materials.





Each fish will increase your affinity gauge, and allow you to collect rewards, including primo-gems. The goal here will be to prepare good fish to maximize affinity gains, so grill them well.

You can of course try to vary the pleasures in order to collect additional Moras.

Remember to connect at least once a day to collect the fish and therefore cook them. Have a good grill!