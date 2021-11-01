More

    Genshin Impact, the “Night Grill” web event: how to collect the 120 primo-gems

    Technology


    News tip Genshin Impact, the “Night Grill” web event: how to collect the 120 primo-gems

    A new web event is appearing on November 1st, and it will ask you to … grill some fish.

    This web event is therefore accessible via a web page, like all the others. It will allow you to recover 120 primo-gems, but also 12 Upgrade Crystals, 6 Hero Lessons and 69,500 Moras. Here is the procedure to complete it.

    Night grills

    Genshin Impact, the web event "Night grills" : how to get the 120 primo-gems

    The link to the web event

    Here is the link to access the event: Night grills

    Genshin Impact, the web event "Night grills" : how to get the 120 primo-gems

    Log in with your account, and you will learn how to cook fish with a little tutorial

    The principle is simple: Choose a fish, then turn it from time to time until it is well grilled. You can add spices if you want.

    Genshin Impact, the web event "Night grills" : how to get the 120 primo-gems

    Each time you will need ingredients for cooking. For the fish, you will get one automatically every 6 hours, while for the rest, you will have to log into the game, spend Original Resin, complete 2 daily missions … Everything is displayed in the category Obtain materials.


    Genshin Impact, the web event "Night grills" : how to get the 120 primo-gems

    Each fish will increase your affinity gauge, and allow you to collect rewards, including primo-gems. The goal here will be to prepare good fish to maximize affinity gains, so grill them well.

    Genshin Impact, the web event "Night grills" : how to get the 120 primo-gems

    You can of course try to vary the pleasures in order to collect additional Moras.

    Genshin Impact, the web event "Night grills" : how to get the 120 primo-gems

    Remember to connect at least once a day to collect the fish and therefore cook them. Have a good grill!

    Our Genshin Impact guides

    Profile of Tridash, Jeuxvideo.com

    Through Tridash, Writing jeuxvideo.com

    MP


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleMercato | Mercato – PSG: Lionel Messi settles his accounts with FC Barcelona!
    Next articleMariah Carey kicks off the Christmas season by popping Halloween pumpkins

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC