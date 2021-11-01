Gervais Cordin (Toulon) after the victory against Biarritz: “This result is important for the rest of the season”

Gervais Cordin (RCT winger, winner of Biarritz, 13-9): “It is never a pleasure to lose a coach (Patrice Collazo) during the season. Decisions have been made. We have to start again. New things will be put in place. This victory is important because we were in 13th place. So we were not far, we are back to 4 points from 6th place. It gives us a little air, it instills a little confidence. We still mastered our subject well despite the weather conditions which did not favor our game. But this result is important for the rest of the season. “
Aymeric Luc (rear of the RCT): “It’s a good victory and we needed it. So it’s not the most fun game of the season, but we had to get out of this complicated period, that we start with a new dynamic. It’s a relief because it was a complicated and tense game. The land was a real swimming pool. After that makes the game plan easier in the sense that you should not expose yourself, put a lot of foot in the angles. We didn’t have a lot of options except that we had to reverse the pressure. Unfortunately, we did not win the Biarrots, they came back to 4 points at the end of the game, but it’s a victory and we want to continue like that next week in Clermont. “
Shaun Sowerby (Biarritz forwards coach): “Despite the wind against us and the penalties in the first half, we held up well. At the break, we are still in the game. We tried to resist until the end to get something back. At the end of the day, we even have a match point that we don’t convert. But we leave with a point (the defensive bonus). I think it’s fair in relation to the effort and investment of the players. From an accounting point of view, it is as interesting as the performance of the team. After that, this is a subject that will have to be discussed with the people concerned, but the difference in the number of penalties is enormous. We are at 12-3 at the break so either we are not at the level, or there is a lack of interpretation that is not balanced.
But faced with a team that may be in difficulty but where we cannot say that we will come and win, we played a decent match, we resisted when needed. We are disappointed not to have taken more. Does the 14th place have an impact? It doesn’t matter at this time. This is our team’s 9th match in the Top 14. Very few of them know this level. A month ago we took almost 60 points in La Rochelle (59-17), almost 40 in Castres (38-20), even if the conditions would not have allowed to register 30 or 40 points today (Saturday), we see that our team is progressing. So at some point in the season, if we are still 14th, it will be worrying but not for the moment. “