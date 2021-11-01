Gervais Cordin (Toulon) after the victory against Biarritz: “This result is important for the rest of the season”

Shaun Sowerby (Biarritz forwards coach): “Despite the wind against us and the penalties in the first half, we held up well. At the break, we are still in the game. We tried to resist until the end to get something back. At the end of the day, we even have a match point that we don’t convert. But we leave with a point (the defensive bonus). I think it’s fair in relation to the effort and investment of the players. From an accounting point of view, it is as interesting as the performance of the team. After that, this is a subject that will have to be discussed with the people concerned, but the difference in the number of penalties is enormous. We are at 12-3 at the break so either we are not at the level, or there is a lack of interpretation that is not balanced.