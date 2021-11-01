global pandemic update

New measures, new reports and highlights: an update on the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic around the world.

– Indonesia first country to authorize Novavax vaccine –

A first country, Indonesia, has authorized Novavax’s vaccine against Covid-19, the American company announced on Monday.

It will be produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and marketed under the name Covovax.

This vaccine uses a different technology from that used for vaccines already widely authorized in the world. It is a so-called “subunit” vaccine, based on proteins that trigger an immune response, without viruses.

– China: Disneyland closed after a case of Covid –

Disneyland was closed in Shanghai on Monday after a single case of Covid was detected in a person who visited the amusement park, as Chinese authorities seek to stem a limited outbreak.

The first country affected by the coronavirus from the end of 2019, China is also the first country to have largely controlled the epidemic from the spring of 2020, after the adoption of very restrictive measures, including the virtual closure of borders.

– Australia: reopening of borders –

Australia reopened its borders almost 600 days after they closed, an event that sparked moving reunion scenes at Sydney Airport.



On March 20, 2020, the huge island continent implemented one of the strictest border closures in the world to protect itself from the pandemic.

– Thailand: first tourists without quarantine –

A few hundred foreign travelers have landed in Thailand, which is reopening its doors to international visitors after an 18-month lockdown, a beacon of hope for the tourism industry bloodless since the pandemic.





The government has since allowed vaccinated travelers from more than 60 countries to stay in Thailand without quarantining.

– Israel is also reopening its doors to tourists –

After more than a year and a half with almost no tourists, Israel has reopened its borders to vaccinated travelers, after a drop in contamination and in parallel with a national vaccination campaign in favor of booster doses.

– The Kremlin concerned about the overload of doctors –

The Kremlin has expressed its concern about the overload of doctors treating Covid patients in Russia, just as the most bereaved country in Europe has declared a “non-working” week to stem the spread of the virus.

– Italy shocked by anti-pass “disguised” as deportees –

The demonstration Saturday in Novara, in northern Italy, opponents of the health pass “disguised” as deportees caused a shock wave in Italy, both in the political world and in the Jewish community.

“We saw striped pajamas symbolizing deportation in the Nazi extermination camps. These are images that I never thought I would see,” denounced the president of the Union of Italian Jewish Communities (Ucei), Noemi Di Segni, in a column published by La Stampa.

– South Africans at the polls to vote … and get vaccinated –

A vote, a vaccine: South Africa, late in its immunization campaign against Covid-19, took advantage of the local elections to inoculate doses in ephemeral clinics installed near the polling stations.

– Nearly 5 million dead –

The pandemic has killed at least 4,997,407 people worldwide since the end of December 2019, according to a report established by AFP from official sources on Monday at midday.

The United States is the most bereaved country with 745,836 dead, followed by Brazil (607,824), India (458,437), Mexico (288,365) and Russia (239,693).

These figures are based on the daily official balance sheets for each country, excluding upward revisions made a posteriori by some statistical agencies. By taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, the WHO estimates that the global toll of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.