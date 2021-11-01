global pandemic update

New measures, new reports and highlights: an update on the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic around the world.

– The G20 plans to return $ 100 billion in IMF funds to vulnerable countries

G20 countries pledge to return vulnerable countries $ 100 billion of the global amount of $ 650 billion in special drawing rights (SDRs) issued by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to face the crisis caused by the pandemic , according to the statement released after their summit in Rome.

The G20 countries, which had so far never agreed on an amount to be returned to developing countries, are thus following in the footsteps of the G7 leaders, who had already set as a target the sum of 100 billion dollars to redistribute in particular to the African continent.

– Green light for Moderna vaccine for adolescents delayed in the United States

The Moderna laboratory said on Sunday that US health authorities were delaying the approval of its Covid-19 vaccine for adolescents, in order to give itself time to better assess the risks of myocarditis.

This review on the recommendation of the Moderna vaccine for 12 to 17 year olds could last until January 2022, specifies the laboratory. An increased risk of myocardial inflammation has been described for Covid-19 vaccines, including Moderna, especially in young men and after the second dose.

– Vaccine pass: demonstrations and arrests in the big cities of Morocco

Hundreds of demonstrators opposed to the anti-Covid vaccine pass demonstrated in major cities of Morocco on Sunday following calls made on social networks, according to local media and AFP.

– Australia reopens its international border

Australia reopened its international border on Monday almost 600 days after closing it due to the Covid-19 pandemic.





– China rejects US investigation into the origins of the Covid –

Beijing rose up on Sunday against an investigation by US intelligence services published on Friday into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, calling it “political and false”, while urging Washington to “stop attacking” China.

– The G20 is committed to strengthening the supply of vaccines to developing countries –

“To help achieve the global goals of vaccinating at least 40% of the population in all countries by the end of 2021 and 70% by mid-2022”, as recommended by the WHO, the G20 countries have joined forces pledged Sunday to take “measures to help strengthen the supply of vaccines and basic medical products in developing countries.”

– The spokesperson for the White House positive for Covid-19

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki announced on Sunday that she had tested positive for Covid-19, a few days after deciding not to participate in US President Joe Biden’s European trip because members of his family had contracted the virus.

– Thailand welcomes its first tourists without quarantine

Thai authorities have given the green light to vaccinated tourists from more than 60 “low risk” countries who will now be able to stay in Thailand without quarantining.

– Nearly 5 million dead –

The pandemic has killed at least 4,992,831 people worldwide since the end of December 2019, according to a report established by AFP from official sources on Sunday at midday.

The United States is the most bereaved country with 745,678 dead, followed by Brazil (607,824), India (458,186), Mexico (288,276) and Russia (238,538).

These figures are based on the daily official balance sheets for each country, excluding upward revisions made a posteriori by some statistical agencies. By taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, the WHO estimates that the global toll of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.