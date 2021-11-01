Good deal Hisense A85G: a 55-inch 120Hz OLED TV for less than 1000 €

Less than a thousand euros for a 55 “OLED 4K TV compatible with HDMI 2.1? It’s a dream come true today thanks to Hisense. With its A85G series, the world’s fourth manufacturer intends to shake up the competition in the OLED niche with a television set with a very aggressive price positioning that will undoubtedly appeal to gamers and moviegoers.

Unlike conventional LCD screens, OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) display technology considerably simplifies the display of an image on a television while providing many advantages. With each sub-pixel producing its own light without going through a backlight panel, the contrast offered by these televisions is exceptional. Thus, when it has to display black, the screen simply turns off its sub-pixels, thus causing a much more contrasted rendering than that of the best LCD panels on the market. For example, on Hisense A85G televisions with 4K definition (3,840 dots by 2,160), 8,294,400 pixels can be deactivated individually to obtain exceptional contrast and ultra-deep blacks.

When looking for an OLED television at a reasonable price, it usually turns quickly into a puzzle as the prices of this display technology remain high, and it is easy to fall back on a previous generation model or on an LCD television with less spectacular display quality. Fortunately, Hisense designed its A85G series. Among its peculiarities, a 4K 100 Hz OLED panel, a rotating stand and, of course, a price currently less than 1,000 euros at Boulanger for the 55A85G, a 55-inch model (139 cm diagonal). What to best satisfy your desires for series, films and video games in very high definition!

Another advantage of OLED technology: responsiveness. Where the best LCD panels display a response time of 1-5ms, the OLED drops to 0.1ms. Instant image change that allows moving objects to be displayed that do not lose clarity, unlike what can be seen on LCD panels in fast-paced video games or in some action movie scenes (image retention). Finally, the viewing angles are also wider than on an OLED TV, which allows everyone in the room to enjoy more or less the same picture quality (identical brightness and colors).





Maximum compatibility

With its four HDMI 2.1 video inputs, the Hisense 55A85G television has everything to appeal to gamers already equipped with a nextgen console such as the Sony PlayStation 5 or the Microsoft Xbox Series X | S. Although it does not have a 120 Hz display mode in 4K, the brand’s engineers have designed the A85G range expressly for video games, providing it with compatibility with the main HDR and audio formats on the market: HLG, HDR10 +, HDR10 , Dolby Vision IQ or, Dolby Atmos and DTS: X. Just that.

In addition, HDMI 2.1 provides compatibility eARC to transfer uncompressed sound from one device to another, for example from the TV to a home cinema amplifier or sound bar (up to 37 Mbps). But also the function Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) which adapts the number of images from 48 to 60 per second depending on the 3D source (game console or PC for optimal fluidity.Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) automatically limits theinput lag, this time gap between the press of a button on your controller and the materialization of your act on the screen (the jump of your character, for example). According to measurements, this difference is less than 35ms on the Hisense 55A85G TV, which turns out to be more than enough to play any fast-paced video game without being bothered by the negative effects of ghosting and of tearing (residual drag and image breakage).

Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant Of the game

In terms of ergonomics, the supplied voice remote control allows you to use the voice assistants Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Enough to control your television naturally by voice as well as all the connected objects in your home. Hisense operating system (VIDAA U 5.0) and its customizable interface gives you access to most VOD services on the market such as Amazon prime, Netflix, MyCanal Where Disney plus, but also to other applications such as Molotov if you want to do without a TNT antenna and the integrated DVB-T2 / C / S2 tuner.