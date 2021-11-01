Google chooses a Cameroonian university institute to launch its cloud program in Africa

(Business in Cameroon) – Google and Jacky Felly Nafack Institute of Technology (JFN-IT) will launch the “Google Cloud Career Readiness” program on November 2, 2021 in Douala, announced the university institute launched in October 2020 by the banker Alphonse Nafack, current managing director of Afriland First Bank.

“Google has chosen JFN-IT as the partner it needs to develop its Google Cloud tools. This is a great opportunity for our students, who will have access to a powerful tool that will make them more competitive and prepare them for future challenges in the job market.», The President and CEO of JFN-IT. “It is a real honor and a great satisfaction to be able to offer these training courses in Cameroon and Central Africa. We want to help young people develop technological skills that will allow them to be the innovators and leaders of tomorrow.», Adds Alphonse Nafack.

JFN-IT, we learn, thus becomes the first university institute in Africa to offer the Google Cloud Career Readiness (GCCR) program. In its campus dedicated to learning new technologies and entrepreneurship, JFN-IT will train and certify students and professionals.





In detail, the actual training of the Google Cloud Career Readiness program at JFN-IT is offered to students over a period of 3 months. The first specialization is that of “Associate Cloud Engineer”: this course is intended for students who aspire to launch a career in engineering and management roles related to the Google Cloud infrastructure, to the development of cloud applications (access to IT services via the Internet from a supplier) and data engineering. The second specialization is “Data Analyst”: this course concerns students wishing to pursue a career in data analysis, business intelligence and management.

“We have entered the era of data science (the 4e science paradigm) which will impact all sectors of the economy and public life. Innovation in the uses of artificial intelligence and big data is unlimited. JFN-IT has the ambition to build around the Master in digital engineering an innovation laboratory on the uses of artificial intelligence», Says Alphonse Nafack.

HER