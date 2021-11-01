Google launches low-cost smartphone, featuring Asia’s richest man

Internet giant Google and Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani on Monday launched pre-orders for a smartphone billed as the world’s most affordable, entering the race on the booming market for connected phones for small budgets.

Reliance Industries, the conglomerate of Mukesh Ambani, announced in July 2020 that it would partner with Google to launch an “entry-level and inexpensive” 4G smartphone in India. With the objective of providing easy internet access to the inhabitants of the second most populous nation on the planet, and to try to compete with Chinese and South Korean manufacturers already well established in the country.

The JioPhone Next, which will offer content in 10 Indian languages, will cost 6,400 rupees (74 euros). Customers will be able to pay an initial sum of 1,999 rupees (23 euros), the remainder being payable in installments.





Mr. Ambani said in a statement that the JioPhone Next was a “revolutionary device” that would “empower ordinary Indians (…) and take their digital journeys to the next level”.

But according to analysts Naval Seth and Sonali Shah of Emkay Global Financial Services, the price of the device, which works with the Android operating system, is not yet attractive enough for the “masses”.

They recalled, in a note, that Jio, the telecoms arm of Reliance, had in the past reduced the prices of the phones on several occasions and considered that it was “possible that it is doing the same through various operations. promotional, if sales did not meet expectations “.

Jio is the largest mobile network operator in India with 398.3 million subscribers. It turned the market upside down with free calls and very cheap data when it launched in 2016.

The launch of this smartphone comes in the run-up to Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights which takes place later this week and which is traditionally the biggest shopping time of the year in India.