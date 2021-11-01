Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she almost died giving birth to her daughter

Gwyneth Paltrow nearly died giving birth to her daughter Apple. This is what the actress revealed during a stint with Dax Shepard for her podcast Armchair Expert, after having confided that her two deliveries had been difficult and had ended with a cesarean.





“For my daughter it was an emergency. It was crazy, we are both almost dead, ”she said, before addressing the shock caused by the discovery of the scar due to the operation. “Either way, there’s a huge scar on your body and you’re like, ‘Wow, that wasn’t there before.’ And just because it’s negative or you’re passing judgment on it doesn’t just mean to yourself, ‘Oh my God,’ ”she continued.

Another era

In addition, Gwyneth Paltrow considers herself lucky to have had her children before the arrival of Instagram. “Thank goodness there was no Instagram when I had babies. Because now when I see somebody say, “Oh, I gave birth two weeks ago and I already have a completely flat stomach,” and I’m like, “Wow, that’s not it. that it looked like to me, ”she added.

And even if Gwyneth Paltrow has nothing against women who show off concrete abs a few weeks after giving birth, she denounces the bad influence these images have on the relationship that women maintain with their bodies. Gwyneth Paltrow has two children, Apple, 17, and Moses, 15, both from her union with Chris Martin, the frontman of Coldplay.