Halo Infinite: an “Early Access Bundle” spotted on the Microsoft Store | Xbox one

Halo Infinite is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated titles of this end of the year. The Master Chief will be back in a new adventure and it will also be an opportunity for many players to enjoy the multiplayer which will be available for the first time in free-to-play.

Today, the game is talking about him through a mysterious pack discovered on the Microsoft Store.

Halo Infinite Early Access Bundle

It is via Aggiornamenti Lumia that we discover the page of said bundle. For the moment, difficult to say what it contains, but we can very well imagine that it will be used to play the game in advance as it will be the case for Forza Horizon 5. In addition, it seems that 4 additional contents also have been spotted by the Italian site.





Remember that Halo Infinite will be available on December 8 and that it will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC as well as in Xbox Game Pass on the day of its release.