Halo Infinite in the hands of players sooner than expected? It could be, but on one condition!

Casually, after having been long awaited by Microsoft players, Halo Infinite is only a short month away from its release on Xbox and PC consoles. However, it could well be that the next hit from 343 Industries and Xbox Game Studios could land sooner than expected, but that requires a very specific condition according to recent information.

Six minutes, watch in hand: that’s the time it took 343 Industries to illustrate, just a week ago, the single player campaign of Halo Infinite, to be found above, which announces itself as the biggest of all the saga, and this, in optimal conditions of exploration since it is supposed to take place in an open world bigger than ever. A presentation which may seem succinct but which distills just enough elements to maintain the impatience of the players until December 8.

But, according to the comments reported by the Twitter account Aggiornamenti Lumia, It looks like the next game in Microsoft’s flagship series is landing in gamers’ hands a bit ahead of the game, but they’ll need to meet a certain condition. Likewise, bits and pieces of data concerning the deployment of several DLCs have reached them, but remain to be confirmed nonetheless.

An early access bundle and DLC?

With a handful of weeks to go, it seems believable to see Halo Infinite specify the terms of its release, as well as the content that will feed it. At least this is what Aggiornamenti Lumia would have spotted according to the visuals published which mention the imminent arrival of an Early Access digital bundle within the Xbox and Windows store.





As the name suggests, Halo Infinite could benefit from a digital bundle allowing players who acquire it to play the game a little early, in the manner of Forza Horizon 5. But, for the moment, there is no precision on the content of this famous bundle.

Still according to the Italian site Aggiornamenti Lumia, Another report also mentions the rollout of four new DLC packs for Halo Infinite. For the moment, nothing has yet been validated on the Microsoft store side for the simple reason that the listing does not yet appear on the Microsoft Store. Therefore, the information should be taken with a grain of salt, as always, pending proper confirmation.

