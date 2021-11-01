Halo Infinite: Streets multiplayer map unveiled under the neon lights of the new Mombasa | Xbox one

We are fast approaching the release of Halo Infinite and while an Early Access of the game was spotted on the Microsoft Store as recently as this morning, 343 Industries is unveiling a new surprise. Only one week after the gameplay of the campaign, the studio offers us an overview of the “Streets” map on video with IGN.

The typical Arena mode map

As its name suggests, Streets provides access to the streets of New Mombasa. 343 describes the map as one of the smallest in multiplayer, which is why it lends itself well to the 4 vs 4 of Arena mode. In addition to its design that will certainly arouse nostalgia among Halo 3: ODST fans, Streets is intended to be a map that encourages engagement: Cayle George, Lead Multiplayer Level Designer explains that power weapons are at the center of the map and therefore give rise to a clash between the two teams which each spawn at one end of it.





Strategy from the start of the game

Another parameter put forward is the importance of a well thought out strategic choice. Indeed, players will quickly have to choose between getting their hands on power weapons or heading towards conquering the objectives that appear from launch. Balconies and other interesting anchor points, especially for snipers, are present on the map, so the grappling hook should be a key asset when playing multi games on Streets.

Halo Infinite will be available on December 8 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store and in Xbox Game Pass. Players will then be able to compete on the Streets map of the multiplayer mode, which will be free-to-play and therefore accessible for free on all platforms.