hard blow for Sulemana, Genesio comes to his bedside before OL

Zapping Goal! Football club OL, Stade Rennais: the figures for Bruno Genesio’s career in Ligue 1

Bad times for Kamaldeen Sulemana (19). While he seemed to be walking on water for weeks and his match against PSG (2-0), the Stade Rennais winger had a day without yesterday in Troyes (2-2).

To make matters worse, the person was given a yellow card for a stupid fault and will be automatically suspended against Montpellier HSC after the international break. Aware of his frustration after the match, Bruno Genesio came to his rescue.

“He is a young player who has done extraordinary things so far,” excused the Stade Rennais coach at a press conference. There has been a lot of commotion around him lately. He is also learning about it. “

Kamaldeen Sulemana will be suspended against Montpellier after the break. It was his last game under threat … #SRFC

– Clement Gavard (@Clem_Gavv) October 31, 2021