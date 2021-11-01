More

    hard blow for Sulemana, Genesio comes to his bedside before OL

    Bad times for Kamaldeen Sulemana (19). While he seemed to be walking on water for weeks and his match against PSG (2-0), the Stade Rennais winger had a day without yesterday in Troyes (2-2).

    To make matters worse, the person was given a yellow card for a stupid fault and will be automatically suspended against Montpellier HSC after the international break. Aware of his frustration after the match, Bruno Genesio came to his rescue.

    “He is a young player who has done extraordinary things so far,” excused the Stade Rennais coach at a press conference. There has been a lot of commotion around him lately. He is also learning about it. “

    to summarize

    Passed through his match in Troyes on Sunday (2-2), Kamaldeen Sulemana (19) received the support of his coach Bruno Genesio at Stade Rennais. The SRFC winger will soon be suspended against Montpellier HSC.

    Bastien Aubert


    Amanda

